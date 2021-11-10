The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team has announced 21 athletes of the Davis U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team for the 2021-22 season, which will kick off the season with the traditional World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland, Nov. 26-28. Highlighting the team are Olympic gold medalist and 2021 FIS Overall World Cup Champion Jessie Diggins, two-time World Cup winner Rosie Brennan and 2020 FIS Junior World Championship double-gold medalist Gus Schumacher.

