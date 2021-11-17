The U.S. Alpine Women’s Team struggled in Lech Zuers, Austria, last week in the parallel event. Paula Moltzen took her first career win in the same event in 2020 but had a start gate malfunction on her first run and had a DNF in her second in 2021. The top American was AJ Hurt, who finished 26th. Combined Slovakia and Norway dominated the event by taking five out the top-10 with Slovakia’s Andreja Slokar winning the event.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments