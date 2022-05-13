The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team announced the 42 athletes nominated to the U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2022-23 competition season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on the published selection criteria in the prior season. Along with FIS Ski World Cup standouts like Mikaela Shiffrin, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Breezy Johnson, there are two Ketchum and Sun Valley locals that are vying for a spot. Currently on the Men’s D-Team, Ryder Sarchett and Jack Smith look to move up to be a part of the A-Team. A full staff announcement will be forthcoming, while an official U.S. Alpine Ski Team announcement will be made in the fall.

