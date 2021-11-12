U.S. Alpine Ski Team announced-The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team has announced 44 athletes of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2021-22 season. The FIS Ski World Cup kicked off the giant slalom season in Soelden, Austria Oct. 23-24. The season will continue for men and women in Lech, Austria, Nov. 13-14. Making the “A” team is Victor, Idaho-native Breezy Johnson. Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Ryder Sarchett and Jack Smith made the Development Team. Also, to no surprise, leading the U.S. team is two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Bormio, Italy super-G victor Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

