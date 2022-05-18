In a back-and-forth game from start to finish, the Twin Falls varsity softball team outlasted the upstart Wood River Lady Wolverines in nine innings of the consolation semifinal in the Great Basin 7 Softball Tournament on May 12 at Twin Falls High School.
No. 1 Twin Falls scored one run in the bottom of the ninth inning, breaking a 12-12 tie for the walk-off score and giving the Lady Bruins a 13-12 victory. Twin Falls’ Sydney McMurdie got the win on the mound for the Lady Bruins, pitching four innings and giving up 10 hits, nine runs and striking out five.
For No. 3 Wood River (18-9, 9-3 GB7), freshman Makinzie Nelson took the loss through eight innings, 14 hits, 11 runs and nine strikeouts. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with four runs scored.
Along with Makinzie Nelson, junior Grendal Sprong (5-for-6, 5 RBIs) and senior Caroline Seaward (2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run) also led Wood River. For Twin Falls (17-10, 10-2), Regan Rex (3-for-6), Aubrey Fuchs (3-for-4) and Molly Hodge (2-for-5, 3 RBIs) led the way.
“These girls are so close to my heart,” WRHS head coach Matt Nelson said. “I’ve coached them since the sixth grade, and I appreciate every minute. I hope they take away the feeling of success and confidence in everything they do.”
Nelson and the WRHS softball team capped off an impressive comeback year after going 3-21 last season. With the quick turnaround, Nelson sees his team climbing even further.
“These girls all believe in one thing: putting wins up on the board,” Nelson said. “We had a lot of coaches comment about how impressive our girls are. They see us as a threat, so that’s a good thing.”
Wood River closes comeback season
In the first round, Wood River opened the GB7 Tournament with an 8-4 win over No. 7 Minico but then lost to No. 2 Mountain Home 11-1. The loss put Wood River in the consolation bracket, still with a chance to make the IHSAA 4A Softball State Championships.
Wood River stayed alive, however. Before playing Twin Falls, the Lady Wolverines beat No. 5 Burley 16-6 in six innings of play.
Seaward threw 3 1/3 innings and gave up four hits and four runs with three strikeouts. Makinzie Nelson threw 2 2/3 innings with three hits, two runs and three strikeouts.
Bella Hadam and Seaward were both 3-for-4 for the Lady Wolverines. Kacy Garner and Laynie Campbell each had two hits for the Bobcats.
“This season was a huge success,” Nelson added. “We had some great additions, which will help for a couple of years. The biggest thing was our senior leadership; it was tremendous. Olivia Adams is so positive. Caroline [Seaward] pitched her tail off. Bryna, RaeAnne and Devon and Grace all did great.”
Even with the senior leadership, 60% of the Wood River offense came from Nelson’s daughter, freshman Makinzie Nelson, and Sprong, who spent the last three seasons on the baseball team.
“Even as a high schooler, she has a lot of determination,” Nelson said of his daughter. “She’s gotten a lot of attention from teams in our conference. She continues working hard, and she loves the game. I can’t put a cap on any of these kids. This game teaches so many people life lessons like keeping a positive mindset.”
She led Wood River in batting with a .684 batting average, 52 hits, 37 RBIs, 46 runs, 18 doubles and two home runs. She also went 9-1 as a pitcher, leading WRHS with a 5.12 earned run average and 102 strikeouts.
Sprong went .673 at the plate with 37 hits, 33 RBIs, 30 runs, 13 doubles, four triples and two home runs. She also had a fielding percentage of .870 with only six errors at shortstop.
Others that contributed significantly were Jette Ward (11 stolen bases, 38 hits), Hadam (24 runs) and Adams (24 runs, 27 hits).
As for the conference finals, Jerome beat Mountain Home 8-7 for the championship and an automatic bid to state. Twin Falls also advanced to state after beating Mountain Home in a loser-out game 7-4 on May 13.
The ISHAA 4A Softball State Championships are May 20-21 at Post Falls High School. ￼
