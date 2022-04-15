Twin Falls High School and College of Southern Idaho alum Damon Jones made the Opening Day roster as a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Jones also played for Washington State University. The 27-year-old also made his first appearance in the 2022 season where he saw two innings of action in a 4-1 loss against the Oakland A’s on Sunday, April 10. During his time on the mound, Jones allowed two hits, two runs and struck out two batters.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments