Local golfers Bill Tryder and Mike Shanks took home the gross and net titles in the 2023 Bigwood Open, held Sept. 9-10 in Ketchum.
Tryder led all golfers with 69 strokes gross on day one on Bigwood Golf Course. Shanks led golfers with 74 strokes gross on day two. Tryder ultimately took home first in gross with 149 strokes while Shank led the way in net score with 140 strokes.
Both winners took home $400 in prize money as a result of their top placement. Second through fifth place, barring ties, also received prize money.
