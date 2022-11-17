Travis Swanson, a Wood River graduate, was named to the Second Team All-Northwest Conference Football Team.
Swanson, a defensive end, is a key member of the Linfield Wildcats football team, which completed its second straight undefeated regular season.
A perennial powerhouse in Division III, nationally ranked Linfield earned 21 selections to the all-conference teams.
The NWC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Swanson earned Preseason Second Team All-America honors from D3football.com. Despite missing some games due to injury, the graduate student tallied 23 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks for a loss of 56 yards in the regular season.
Last season he recorded 53 tackles, 31 solo, 19.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks.
Swanson, a 2017 Wood River graduate, was a three-sport star in football, basketball and lacrosse. He helped lead the Wolverines football teams to a 20-10 record from 2014-16 and earned the Great Basin Conference league championship in 2016.
Swanson played in three games for the Occidental College Tigers in 2017 before that football program halted its campaign in the middle of the season.
In addition to the honors earned by Linfield student-athletes, head coach Joseph Smith was voted on by his peers as the NWC Coach of the Year for the third straight season and the 12th time in his 16 years at the helm. Smith led Linfield to a 9-0 record and a 7-0 mark against conference opponents. It was the program’s 21st unbeaten regular season.
The Wildcats claimed their third straight NWC championship and will head to the NCAA Division III playoffs for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons. The ‘Cats have 38 NWC titles, including 31 won outright.
Linfield’s 21 all-conference selections are just one shy of the program’s record of 22, set in 2021. Nine players repeated as first-teamers. ￼
