It was, quite honestly, 58 seconds few saw coming.
The top-seeded Oakley Hornets scored 14 points in those 58 ticks after being shut down for three quarters and those final two touchdowns ended Carey’s football season, 26-18, on Thursday in the 1AD1 state semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
“We just didn’t punch it in a few times,” said Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland, who coached his final game. “That would have sealed the deal and given us the confidence to finish.
“Everybody just gave all that we had. Just so proud of what we’ve accomplished. This is the hardest third place we’ve ever earned. To come into this league and do what we’ve done, we’re gonna hold our heads high because we finished as strong as we could.”
Carey held an 18-12 lead with 8:34 left in the third quarter when it took the second-half kickoff and marched 81 yards in eight plays. The final 24 yards was a pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Wood to senior running back Conner Simpson.
Oakley’s KeShawn Crocker took the ensuing kickoff and looked like he was taking it to the house, but Panthers senior Ellie Jensen ran him down at the 14.
Carey junior Nick Versis recovered a fumble on the next play and the No. 5-seeded club had a first-and-10 at the 12.
A 15-yard pass to Colton Larna moved the ball to the 26. A Simpson run for eight yards and completions to seniors Riley Morey and Carsn Perkes for 14 more yards gave the Panthers a first-and-10 from the 46.
A 1-yard run and three incompletions turned the ball over to the Hornets.
They did nothing with it, again. And their fourth-down fake punt pass fell to the ground and Carey had the ball at the 44.
Six straight runs and the Panthers were facing fourth-and-6 from the 28. Wood-to-Larna for 13 yards moved the ball to the 15.
After a 5-yard penalty, a Simpson run of 9 and a Larna run of 7 gave Carey a first-and-goal from the 4.
Simpson was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 8:44 left in the game.
Seven plays later Oakley was facing a fourth-and-2 at its 37 and Jensen stopped Hornets quarterback Porter Pickett just short of the first down and Kirkland’s crew had the ball back at the 39.
A 3-yard run by Perkes and an eight-yarder by Larna gave Carey a first-and-10 at the 28. Simpson ran for 3 and Larna for 2, setting up a third-and-5 and Oakley called a timeout.
The Hornets’ defense bowed up by stopping Perkes for minus-2 yards and sacked Wood eight yards back and Oakley got the ball back at the 33-yard line with 2:42 left on the clock.
After a 5-yard penalty, Pickett went back to pass and found Bridger Duncan on a 72-yard bomb for a score. The two-point run failed, and it was tied at 18 with 2:30 showing.
Carey went four-and-out on the next drive and Oakley took over at the Panthers’ 37-yard line.
Again, it took one play to score.
Pickett found running back Ethan Toribau down the right sideline for six. They hooked up on the two-point pass and it was 26-18 with 1:32 to play.
Carey took over at its 23 with 77 seconds left.
A 12-yard pass to Larna on fourth down kept the drive alive and Wood sent one deep that bounced off a defender’s hand and Simpson hauled it in for a 40-yard gain to the 20.
A roughing the passer call on the next snap moved the ball to the 10 and Carey had one last shot, but it fell incomplete.
“We still had the last drive with the game still in balance,” Kirkland said. “Real proud of the kids for the way they fought all the way to the end and showed who we really are, even though it didn’t turn out like we wanted.
“Just didn’t get a couple punched in and that was the difference today.”
Oakley took the opening kickoff and marched 53 yards on 11 plays, the final yards on a pass from Pickett to Duncan at the 7:40 mark.
The Hornets made it 12-0 3:42 later when running back Houston Bingham busted through the line for a 34-yard touchdown.
From then until the 72-yarder late in the fourth quarter, Oakley ran 29 plays for 60 yards.
From the start of the second half until the goal-line stand by the Hornets, Carey ran 32 offensive plays to Oakley’s five.
In the second half, the Panthers ran 49 plays to the Hornets’ 15.
“Attitude. It’s all about attitude and staying positive,” Kirkland said. “We haven’t flinched all year when things have happened to us that aren’t good. We didn’t again today.”
Carey took possession with 13 seconds left in the first period and went on an 89-yard march that culminated on the 11th play with an 11-yard pass from Wood to Larna with 8:10 left in the second period.
The Panthers knotted things at 12 just 2:46 later on a 21-yard pass from Wood to Simpson.
Wood then thwarted an Oakley drive with an interception on the goal line and brought it out to the 34 with 1:22 on the clock.
Carey ran a couple of plays, but a penalty killed the drive and it was 12-12 at halftime.
“He played phenomenal today,” Kirkland said of Wood. “He threw some great balls. Made some first downs for us. Ran well. Audibled a few times to make some amazing things happen.”
OAKLEY 26, CAREY 18
Carey 0 12 6 0—18
Oakley 12 0 0 14—26
O: Duncan 9 pass from Pickett (run failed), 7:40
O: Bingham 34 run (pass failed), 3:48
C: Larna 11 pass from Wood (run failed), 8:10
C: Simpson 21 pass from Wood (pass failed), 5:24
C: Simpson 24 pass from Wood (run failed), 8:34
O: Duncan 72 pass from Pickett (run failed), 2:30
O: Toribau 37 pass from Pickett (Toribau pass from Pickett), 1:22
RUSHING: Carey: 47-174, Simpson 17-91, Larna 13-43, Wood 12-25, Perkes 3-14, Morey 1-4, Jensen 1-(-3). Oakley: Bingham 3-38, Pickett 11-24, Severe 2-11, Toribau 6-5, Cranney 1-4.
PASSING: Carey: Wood 18-30-0-3, 216 yards. Oakley: Pickett 12-21-1-3, 188 yards.
RECEIVING: Carey: Simpson 8-120, Perkes 4-48, Larna 5-44, Morey 1-4. Oakley: Duncan 4-103, Toribau 2-48, Praegitzer 3-25, Cranney 3-12.
PENALTIES: Carey 5-30. Oakley 3-26.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 22. Oakley 11.
