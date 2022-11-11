It was, quite honestly, 58 seconds few saw coming.

The top-seeded Oakley Hornets scored 14 points in those 58 ticks after being shut down for three quarters and those final two touchdowns ended Carey’s football season, 26-18, on Thursday in the 1AD1 state semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

“We just didn’t punch it in a few times,” said Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland, who coached his final game. “That would have sealed the deal and given us the confidence to finish.

