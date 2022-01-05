Local Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and nationally ranked cross-country skiers plan on making Ketchum’s Lake Creek Nordic Center a hotbed of competition on Jan. 15-16, for the Sun Valley Nordic Invitational.
The Sun Valley Nordic Invitational is a joint competition of Intermountain Cross Country, the Rocky Mountain Intermountain Ski Association and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard SuperTour, which is presented by the National Nordic Foundation in Sun Valley.
The event will welcome cross-country athletes at the highest elite level, top collegiate athletes from the Western Region, and juniors looking to qualify for the 2022 Junior Nationals in March.
“We are excited to host U.S. Ski and Snowboard SuperTours,” U.S. Ski and Snowboard Cross-Country Sport Development Manager Bryan Fish said. “These races are the final U.S. SuperTours and will be utilized for the 2022 Winter Olympic selection.
“The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation has been a key partner with U.S. Ski and Snowboard developing many U.S. Ski Team members and hosting top events such as former XC U.S. SuperTours, U.S. XC Junior Nationals and U.S. XC Spring National Championships. We look forward to returning to Sun Valley, which has incredible cross-country skiing throughout the area and racecourses worthy of hosting Olympic Winter Games selection events.”
The locally-based SVSEF XC Gold Team will line up against the best in the U.S. at this final SuperTour race in the Olympic selection.
“It is such a great opportunity for SVSEF Team Members to compete on our home trails,” SVSEF Cross-Country Program Director Rick Kapala said. “Our community is so supportive of ski sports and to have such high-level race here really shines a positive light on cross-country skiing.”
Prize money will be awarded for the FIS race on both days to the top six places for both men and women. Freestyle Distance interval start races will take place on Saturday and Classic Distance mass start races will be on Sunday. Racing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on both days. Awards will take place in the Lake Creek Stadium upon completion of each race class on both days.
Volunteers are needed on both days of the event. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for designated shifts on the Sun Valley Invitational XC Race volunteer sign-up page.
Spectators are encouraged to attend the event and can access the venue by parking at the North Valley Trails Parking Lot at the entrance of Hulen Meadows and taking the shuttle to the Lake Creek venue.
Please note that masks are required while riding the shuttle. Spectators are also asked to maintain appropriate social distancing while spectating. The shuttle begins each morning at 6:30 a.m. and continues until competitions are finished at approximately 2 p.m.
For more information—including event schedule, course maps, rules and race registration—please visit svsef.org/events. ￼
