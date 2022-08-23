Tognoni swim

Bella Tognoni swims during the USA Swimming Western Zone Age-Group Championship. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.93.

 Photo courtesy Ashley Tognoni

Sun Valley 5B Swim Team’s Bella Tognoni won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.93 at the 2022 USA Swimming Western Zone Age-Group Championship Aug. 3-6, 2022, in Elk Grove, California.

The 14-year-old won four medals, finishing fifth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:43.52 and joined Kathie Nie, Fran Hunt, and Nicole Dumitrascu, from the Treasure Valley, to take second in the 200-medley relay and third in the 400-medley relay.

Competing for USA Swimming’s Snake River Swim Association, Tognoni joined 800 swimmers representing 14 Western States. The annual competition is the fastest qualified age-group meet in the Western United States.

