Sun Valley 5B Swim Team’s Bella Tognoni won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.93 at the 2022 USA Swimming Western Zone Age-Group Championship Aug. 3-6, 2022, in Elk Grove, California.
The 14-year-old won four medals, finishing fifth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:43.52 and joined Kathie Nie, Fran Hunt, and Nicole Dumitrascu, from the Treasure Valley, to take second in the 200-medley relay and third in the 400-medley relay.
Competing for USA Swimming’s Snake River Swim Association, Tognoni joined 800 swimmers representing 14 Western States. The annual competition is the fastest qualified age-group meet in the Western United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In