Wood River’s Bella Tognoni has made a mark as a freshman swimmer.

She swam 1:05.41 to set a state record and claim the state championship in the 100 breaststroke at the 4A IHSAA state swim meet on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center.

“I set my goals and I set my standards high,” said Tognoni, who started swimming at age 5. She started training under Brian Gallagher at age 8 and continues to do so. “I want to make sure I reach those goals.”

Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Bella Tognoni celebrates after winning 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships.

