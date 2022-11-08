Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
November 8, 2022
1 of 8
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the fly during the 200 IM at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She finished second in the event.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the backstroke during the 200 IM at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She finished second in the event.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni celebrates after winning 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni relaxes after winning 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the fly during the 200 IM at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She finished second in the event.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the backstroke during the 200 IM at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She finished second in the event.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Express photos by Mike Mathison
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni celebrates after winning 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni relaxes after winning 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
Wood River’s Bella Tognoni has made a mark as a freshman swimmer.
She swam 1:05.41 to set a state record and claim the state championship in the 100 breaststroke at the 4A IHSAA state swim meet on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center.
“I set my goals and I set my standards high,” said Tognoni, who started swimming at age 5. She started training under Brian Gallagher at age 8 and continues to do so. “I want to make sure I reach those goals.”
She did.
“I kind of separate myself from the crowd,” Tognoni said. “I’ll stand away from the other swimmers and get into my own head space. Once I do that get up on the blocks, it all goes blank.
“I felt really comfortable in that race. I knew I had a really good shot at winning it. I set goals last night and I wanted to beat the record that I set yesterday.”
Done.
Tognoni touched the wall in 1:06.31 in Friday’s prelims to set a state record.
“Bella just blew us away,” Wolverines head coach Samantha Johnson said. “Her big goal coming into the season was to break a 1:08 and now she’s broken it and crushed it. She had her sights set on a state championship and a state record and I’m happy to see she got both.
“She is an extremely driven young lady. She is able to turn on and off her competition switch like no one I’ve ever seen. It’s extremely impressive. I’m just blown away by her ability and her competitive drive.”
Assistant coach Mark Neumann, who has been around swimming since his days in the Philadelphia area in the mid-to-late 1970s, said Tognoni “has a natural ability for breaststroke.”
“She’s not afraid of hard work,” he said. “In the breaststroke you need a natural ability with the feet and that comes sort of naturally for her. I think she truly likes the sport, and the high-school mentality of the sport helped her realize it’s not just club-focus. It’s a team involvement of fun. I think that lightened the attitude for her. I think this mentality of high school—team and camaraderie—is a different mindset for her. She’s grown into it and it’s only her first year.
“In the breaststroke, she has a gift and not many people have that. She rides very high when she swims. She almost looks like a water bug, real high in the water compared to everyone else. She’s good in all strokes. She’s relaxed in the water. She’s a natural.
“She has a long way to go yet, but she’s gonna get there if she wants to.”
All indications say that is the case.
“Yes, the goal was to win a state championship,” Tognoni said of her objectivce before the season started. “My time from the beginning of the season to the end of the season was to get under a 1:08.
“I had plateaued and kept adding time at those tiny dual meets. I came here and dropped almost four seconds.”
Tognoni won the District 4 championship in 1:07.11 two weeks prior. She swam 1:08.84 on Oct. 15.
“You just have to believe in yourself and have faith in what you do,” she said. “You have to make sure your brain is in the right mindset because if it isn’t, you don’t do very good.”
Tognoni placed second in the 200 IM in 2:18.98.
“My goal in the 200 IM was to drop time from yesterday,” she said. “I added like four seconds (in the prelims). It wasn’t one of my best races. I tried pacing with the girl next to me (winner Nicole Dumitrascu of Skyview). She’s a really good backstroker so she got ahead.
“I pushed it on the breaststroke and pushed it on the freestyle and came home with a 2:18.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In