As Brock Burrell’s final ground out of the game sent Wood River to their dugout, the Wolverines watched as the No. 4 Jerome Tigers celebrated at Founder’s Field in Hailey.
It couldn’t have been any closer for the Wolverines on the diamond as the boys varsity team ran out of magic on the 2022 season. Wood River lost at home to the Jerome Tigers, 2-1, in the Great Basin 7 Conference Baseball Tournament.
The loss ended the No. 2-seeded Wolverines (14-10, 8-4 Great Basin 7 Conference) season. However, it allowed the Tigers to progress to the consolation championship against No. 3 Minico.
Jerome senior Johnny Ramsey was the Tigers’ game hero. Jerome’s Logan Worthington was on second with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and the game tied 1-1. Ramsey drove a deep triple to right-center field, scoring Worthington from second and giving Jerome the lead that would be the final score.
Ramsey was also the game’s winning pitcher by going a full seven innings with six strikeouts and allowed only one earned run. At the plate, he went 2-for-4, 1 run and 1 RBI.
On the mound for Wood River was junior lefty Eric Parris, who threw a strong game. Parris allowed six hits and two runs with nine strikeouts.
Junior centerfielder Rabbit Buxton (0-for-1, 1 run) scored Wood River’s only run of the game in the first inning. Parris (1-for-3, 1 double), Clayton Elsbree (1-for-3) and Taven Puckett (1-for-3) also led Wood River at the plate.
Ramsey scored Jerome’s first run in the fourth inning to tie the game.
After the first inning, Wood River couldn’t capitalize when runners were on base, stranding nine in the game. Wood River also committed four errors, including a throwing error in the top of the seventh that allowed Worthington to advance to second base after his two-out single.
Before beating Wood River, Jerome faced a loser-out game against Canyon Ridge at Founder’s Field. The Tigers outlasted No. 5 Canyon Ridge (8-17, 4-8 GB7), 6-5.
In that game, Jerome starting pitcher Aiden Wallace went six innings, surrendering four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Nate McDonald then came on in relief for the Tigers.
Each team posted single runs early, and the Tigers added three runs in the third and two in the fourth. The Riverhawks added one in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. McDonald walked Skaggs, and Cole Rosas doubled with two outs in the top of the seventh, driving home the fifth Canyon Ridge run. For Jerome, Ramsey (2-for-3) and Worthington (2-for-4) led the Tigers.
Jerome then kept the momentum by winning another one-run game again, this time against No. 3 Minico on May 13 at Minico. Jerome punched its ticket to state with a 4-3 win over the Spartans. In all three loser-out games, Jerome won by one run.
Top-seeded Twin Falls (16-10, 11-1 GB7) won the tournament final with a 3-1 win over Minico, which sent the Spartans to a game against Jerome.
The 4A Idaho High School 2022 State Baseball Championships are May 19-21 at Bishop Kelly High School. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In