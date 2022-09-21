There was a dejected side and a relieved one.

“It hurts. Senior year, we wanted this one,” Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Auggie Rose said. “We dominated the field for 80 minutes and we wanted the result, but it’s soccer. You don’t always get it.

“Definitely hurts a little more knowing it’s our last shot this year. You can’t let off the last two minutes. In soccer, anything can happen in a matter of seconds.”

CS-WR-bsoccer-5

Wood River junior Satya Redman and Sun Valley Community School junior Walker Pate battle for the ball while Cutthroats sophomore Bodin Lee looks on during the 1-1 tie at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17.
CS-WR-bsoccer-8

Wood River freshman Andrew Hernandez heads the ball away from in front of the Wolverines’ goal off a Sun Valley Community School corner kick during the second half of a 1-1 tie at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments