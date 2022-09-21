There was a dejected side and a relieved one.
“It hurts. Senior year, we wanted this one,” Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Auggie Rose said. “We dominated the field for 80 minutes and we wanted the result, but it’s soccer. You don’t always get it.
“Definitely hurts a little more knowing it’s our last shot this year. You can’t let off the last two minutes. In soccer, anything can happen in a matter of seconds.”
Wood River senior Juan Ortiz booted home a penalty kick in the final two minutes to give the Wolverines a 1-1 tie with the Cutthroats at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17.
“A lot of pressure. A lot of people. A lot of eyes watching, counting on me on that shot,” Ortiz said. “I tried to block out the noise and focus on my shot.”
Wolverines’ senior midfielder Gunnar Kimball was rather relieved with the outcome.
“We didn’t come out with the intensity we needed. We started to drop our heads and we know not to do that,” he said. “We couldn’t move the ball like we normally do. We didn’t play our system. We played way too much kickball. We got a lucky foul. At least we keep the streak alive.
“We need to communicate. It was extremely sloppy. Once we play our system, I think we’ll be putting away goals.”
Wood River hasn’t lost to the Community School since Sept. 23, 2006.
“We know all of them personally and I have two great friends over there,” Kimball said of the rivalry. “They’re some of our best friends. We love talking to them during the game. It’s got a little bit of a personal touch to it, for sure. If you get hit, you’re probably getting hit by your best friend.”
Rose added, “You have relationships, so you know you want to beat them. But at the end of the day, it’s a small town, you’re friends and you get to see them tomorrow. It’s all fun and games. It gets competitive on the field, but as soon as you step off, everyone is friends.
“(Fouls are) a bit personal. Sometimes you’re like, ‘We were hanging out last night and you’re taking out my legs today. It’s part of the game.”
Cutthroats’ junior Asher Maxwell scored on a back heel from Walker Pate four minutes into the contest, but it was waved off for offsides.
Maxwell scored about 20 minutes later off a pass from sophomore forward Zeppelin Pilaro via a throw-in from junior defender Sebastian Lerner. Maxwell went down the left side and found the upper right side of the net.
“Coming off four games this week, this was our last one and we’re beat up,” Rose said. “We paid the toll today. This was our fourth game in six days. We’re tired. That was a hard one. A tough pill to swallow.”
The Cutthroats played a tough Kimberly squad on Sept. 16 on the road and came away with a 2-1 victory to stay in second place in the High Desert Conference. Senior Nils Galloway and Maxwell scored on penalty kicks. Senior co-captain and defender Russell Stumph and sophomore midfielders Easton Turk were Man of the Match.
“Playing against Wood River is pretty intense and we basically dominated the whole game,” Community School senior keeper and co-captain Blake Currey said. “I think playing games where we dominate good teams is pretty uplifting to us and will only make us better.
“We have three games next week and we need to play with the confidence we had today.”
Maxwell and senior defender Nils Galloway were named Man of the Match.
After a home contest with Minico on Tuesday, the Wolverines welcome Twin Falls at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Both are Great Basin 7 Conference matches.
“We need to block out everything around us and just focus on what’s coming up next,” Ortiz said.
“We have a system and we taught them how to play that system,” said Wood River assistant coach Juan Salamanca, who was filling in for head coach Luis Monjaras. “At the beginning [of the game] they were not listening. They were playing their own system and that did not work. We’ve been telling them once you get out of our system, it doesn’t work. That’s the reason we coach it that way. If you stick with the system, everything works.
“The big thing now is a lot of games for the rest of the season will be at home.”
The Wolverines will play six of their final eight regular season games at home.
The Community School hosts Kimberly at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 and visits Bliss on Sept. 23.
The Cutthroats blanked Declo, 4-0, on Sept. 19. Freshman Chris Arenas scored a pair of goals and was named the Man of the Match. Senior Russell Stumph and sophomore Zeppelin Pilaro also scored. Henry Dolson, Chance Dooley and Will Buchanan saw action in their first varsity game.
“The boys deserved better,” head coach Richard Whitelaw said of the Wood River contest. “It looked like they wanted it more. We showed lots of grit and determination and character and heart, all the good stuff we like. I’m just bummed about our injuries. Those are things you can’t control.”
The Community School is 9-1-1 overall and 8-1 in conference action. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In