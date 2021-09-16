Jumping to a 2-0 lead, the Wood River boys soccer team allowed the Burley Bobcats back into Wednesday night’s Great Basin 7 Conference showdown in Hailey.
Despite a second half that saw the Bobcats claw back two goals to tie the score, junior midfielder Brian Marroquin knocked in the game-winning goal for Wood River in the 69th minute to clinch the victory, 3-2.
“There was a little bit of a lapse in between [goals], we weren’t playing consistently,” WRHS Luis Monjaras said. “We took a little break and that affected the boys getting back into rhythm. Luckily, we pulled it off tonight and we need to regroup and get stronger.”
Wood River junior defender Juan Ortiz provided the majority of offense for the Wolverines (6-3, 5-1 GB7) by scoring the game’s first goal in the 12th minute as both teams played tight defense without much wiggle room. Unassisted, Ortiz scored from midfield as the ball narrowly got by Burley’s goalkeeper.
At halftime, the score was 1-0.
In the 50th minute, Ortiz netted another deep ball and scored to push Wood River up 2-0, and what seemingly looked like a runaway victory. Again, the goal was unassisted.
Then Burley (1-6-1, 1-6 GB7) scored two goals within three minutes—54th minute and 57th minute—of each other to tie the game, giving the Bobcats momentum.
“We told the boys to keep the composure throughout the game,” Monjaras said. “Once we stay in rhythm, we dominate. Once we get away from that, we allow other teams to get involved and give them opportunities.”
Then in the 68th minute, Marroquin found himself at the right place at the right time when he knocked in a rebound to give Wood River the 3-2 lead.
Wood River outshot Burley, 12-5.
The heated rivalry between Wood River and Burley wouldn’t come without some controversy, however. With approximately four minutes remaining in regulation, a Wood River player was called for a foul on a Burley player inside the penalty area, which prompted a penalty kick. As the two referees discussed the play, the call was reversed as the umpires claimed that the Burley player flopped and was not pushed.
Wood River then played cleverly to keep possession and ran out the clock to ensure the win.
WRHS plays SVCS this Saturday
The annual showdown between Sun Valley Community School and Wood River High School boys and girls soccer teams is this Saturday at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
“The boys are very excited to play this game,” Monjaras said. “The boys are very competitive on both sides. I know we want to the win with the big rivalry so we’ll make the best of it. Even though it’s a non-conference game, there are some bragging rights so I have to be really smart with the decisions in that game.”
The junior varsity girls begin at 9 a.m. with the boys at 11 a.m. Then the varsity SVCS and WRHS girls play at 1 p.m. To cap the afternoon off, the SVCS and WRHS boys play at 3 p.m.
