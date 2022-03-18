Rick Kapala remembers the first time he found out about Sammy Smith.
In 2016, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation took a team of junior newcomers to a race for younger Nordic skiers at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Utah. During the U12 girls race, Kapala saw something rare.
On the final straightaway of one of the courses, there is a gradual uphill climb for the closing 100 meters. Kapala and SVSEF Cross-Country Head Coach Ashley Knox watched astonished as Smith climbed the last stretch using a jump double-pole technique in perfect form. The advanced maneuver—combined with her natural ability—propelled Smith to the win by a wide margin.
That was when the ski community of the West became aware of the saga of Sammy Smith, Kapala said. She was only 10 years old at the time.
“Here came this little shaver with this bundle of bright blonde hair,” said Kapala, the SVSEF Cross-Country Program Director. “She came down the straightaway and naturally began performing a jump double-pole move to finish, and it looked every bit as perfect as a skier from the World Cup.”
In 2019, Kapala finally got to coach Smith, who came to the SVSEF to compete on the Comp Team. Since officially joining the Sun Valley team, Smith has zoomed to new heights, baffling those who coach her, frustrating those who compete against her and instilling in spectators a sense of wonder at what she can do.
“She arrived in this natural state,” Kapala said. “It’s all her. To see a kid start in this way is different.”
Although Sun Valley can’t claim her as her own—Smith resides in Boise full time—she’s the sort of wunderkind athlete that makes fans recall Bo Jackson: someone that can do it all at a high level and make it look seamless in the process.
Smith, now 16, has already drafted an impressive resume. As a freshman at Boise High School, she was named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross-Country Player of the Year after dominating the distance running season. She took first to win the Class 5A state meet at Eagle Island State Park, completing the 5,000-meter run in 17 minutes, 45.34 seconds (32.9 seconds ahead of second place). She led the Braves to the state team title and finished the high school cross-country season ranked No. 25 in the country by MileSplit.com.
In spring 2021, she was a four-time state champion at the Idaho High School Activities Association 5A Track and Field Meet. She won the 3,200-meter run (10:33.71) and the 1,600-meter run (4:50.60) individually and was on two relay teams with her older sister, Logan—the 4x400-meter relay (3:58.76) and the 4x800-meter relay (9:09.65—a state record).
She’s also unstoppable on the soccer pitch. This year, she led the Boise Braves (15-4-1 overall) with 17 goals and 11 assists as the starting midfielder. Not to mention, she’s a member of the Boise Thorns soccer club. She even caught the attention of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, which invited her to the U17 training camp in February. Unfortunately, she had to miss the camp to attend the Junior World Cross-Country Ski Championships in Lygna, Norway. While there, Smith took fifth place in the individual skate sprint, and so the list of accomplishments grew.
But what makes Smith standout is not necessarily her unique physical ability, said SVSEF XC Post Grad Coach Paul Smith.
“I think the most impressive thing about Sammy’s performance was her aggressive attitude, particularly how she prepared mentally,” Smith said in February. “To succeed at that level, you can’t have any fear of the outcome, and that was one of the keys to her success. The best part for me is just observing all of this.”
Smith’s family is also unique. She was homeschooled for much of her childhood, and her parents, Steve and Kristin Smith are also top-tier athletes and scholars. Steve is from Boise originally but played soccer at Duke, where he studied medicine and is now a radiation oncologist in Boise. Kristin is a non-practicing licensed lawyer from Chicago and Seattle, who rowed crew and swam at Stanford.
She has two siblings—older sister Logan and younger brother Tucker. Logan, a senior at Boise, will play soccer at Stanford, and Tucker, a freshman, plays soccer, football and is also on the SVSEF alpine team.
Smith said that sports psychology had been a significant influence. She doesn’t watch much television, nor does she listen to much music. Smith is a gym rat with an endless engine and a lover of mathematics. She carries a 4.0-grade point average and takes two advanced placement classes at the Sun Valley Community School—she plans on taking five AP classes next year.
“Academics have always been a priority in our family household,” she said.
She even gives back to the community. Along with her siblings and mother, Smith founded the non-profit GO BIC INC., which provides resources and opportunities for underprivileged youth.
However, as a gifted athlete, she loves the challenges of sports. And she’s dedicated, too, splitting time between Boise and Sun Valley during the same school year.
“I’m a competitive person, so I love striving to be the best person and the best student and athlete,” Smith said. “[Sports] teaches you how to bounce back from adversity, because you will never have a perfect outcome.”
After soccer and cross-country running are over, she treks to Sun Valley in late November to train with the SVSEF Nordic and Freestyle ski teams, then goes back to Boise after spring break to finish with track and field.
Soccer is her favorite sport, but it might not be her favorite football. In eighth grade, she played for the middle-school football team, but her career as a tailback went on hiatus after breaking her arm. She used to play hockey and swim, but in the end, there weren’t enough hours in the day to play everything.
So, how can she do it all?
“Sometimes there can be pressure, but I try to embrace every experience and acknowledge that not every race will be your best and not every game will be your best,” Smith said. “I look at everything as an opportunity to get better instead of the pressure to perform at my absolute best.”
So far, she’s handled the pressure quite well. However, Smith doesn’t let the hype get to her as humble as she is.
And so, the saga continues with Smith’s bright blonde hair blazing through the wind, leaving everyone behind in the process.
An Idaho gem, as rare as they come.
