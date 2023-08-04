A former competitive mountain biker advises mountain athletes to fuel correctly and early to stay healthy at higher altitudes and enjoy the local scenery.
“I think why so many people are drawn to a place like (Sun Valley) is the stunning mountain ranges,” sports nutritionist Jackson Long said in a recent interview. “So, (athletes) want to experience those, whether it’s on skis or running. A lot of people, I think, cut themselves short ... (and) leave a lot of fun and performance on the table by sort of under-fueling and not having a good sense of how they need to properly eat and drink during these activities.”
A former athlete himself in a variety of mountain sports, Long said he, too, used to struggle with nutrition.
“During [college], I was sort of shifting my identity as an athlete,” Long said. “I was sort of struggling with my own nutrition in college, just didn’t really know what I was doing and was maybe following some unhealthy practices and probably just getting a little bit too obsessive with weight.”
This led Long, who did his undergraduate studies in physiology at the University of Colorado, to follow his education with a master’s in nutrition at the University of New England and a post-grad diploma in performance nutrition through the Institute of Performance Nutrition in the United Kingdom.
Through his studies, Long has learned that athletes like him tend to overlook nutrition for other factors.
“[Athletes] tend to neglect the nutrition side of things, or they focus too much on trying to lose weight as a performance metric versus trying to fuel their workouts to get more out of each workout,” Long said.
For mountain athletes, in particular, Long said the altitude makes an athlete’s body ask for different compensation as opposed to a similar athlete at a lower altitude.
“As you go up in altitude, your physiology changes … your body has to compensate for the lower percentage of oxygen,” said Long. “Your body is working harder. So that means your carbohydrate requirements are going to increase at the same sort of relative intensity. You might still be going out for an easy run at a certain pace, but at higher elevations it’s going to feel a lot harder.”
In addition to the lower oxygen levels, he said that air quality plays a key factor, too.
“The air is drier, so hydration is going to be really critical,” Long said. “A lot of people struggle with that. … They just forget to drink, and it can cause issues. I think it’s especially important [because] if you get behind in your fueling during these longer sorts of adventures, as well as hydration, it becomes really hard to come back from it.”
Long recommends that those who come to higher elevations and want to get into any athletic activities should “back it down a notch” at first and remember to eat and drink earlier than they’re used to.
“Just outside and day-to-day … (you want to) make sure your diet is really dialed in and really well-balanced so that you can go on your Saturday bike ride with your friends and feel really good and have really good energy so that you can go further, go longer, and have the most fun,” Long said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In