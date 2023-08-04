Jackson Long

Athlete Jackson Long has degrees in physiology and nutrition.

 Courtesy photo

A former competitive mountain biker advises mountain athletes to fuel correctly and early to stay healthy at higher altitudes and enjoy the local scenery.

“I think why so many people are drawn to a place like (Sun Valley) is the stunning mountain ranges,” sports nutritionist Jackson Long said in a recent interview. “So, (athletes) want to experience those, whether it’s on skis or running. A lot of people, I think, cut themselves short ... (and) leave a lot of fun and performance on the table by sort of under-fueling and not having a good sense of how they need to properly eat and drink during these activities.”

A former athlete himself in a variety of mountain sports, Long said he, too, used to struggle with nutrition.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments