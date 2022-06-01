For the first time since 2019, the Wood River High School Bob Shay Awards were held live at the WRHS gymnasium Wednesday, May 25.
Highlighting the night was the Wood River High School Outstanding Senior Athletes, which went to Charlie Loomis and McCade Parke. Loomis competed in three varsity sports (volleyball, swimming, track and field), while Parke competed in football and basketball. Other big winners were seniors Caroline Seaward and Parker Edwards for the Alan Patterson Memorial Award, and Olivia Adams and Andres Salamanca for the Jim Boatwright Memorial Award.
There were 18 award categories between athletics and performing arts for all extracurricular activity-driven students at WRHS. Of all the recipients, Lizzie Lipman was the only student to achieve an award for her athletics and her performing arts.
Below is the full list of award winners.
Dale Martin Shirt Off Our Back Award
Sara Loomis, Jeff Loomis, Jennifer Card.
Three Sport-Varsity Letter Winners
Payton Sorensen, Olivia Adams, Charlie Loomis, Kyle Ipsen, Kacie Flolo, Grant Green, Owen Stouffer, Emmett Stouffer, Michael Hurd, Gunnar Kimball.
Wolverine Awards
Wolverine Spirit
Bowen Johnston, Madison Miller, Luke Marlow, Ashley Eggers, Kylee Meeks, Ayla Humphreys.
Wolverine Leadership
Mattigan Monschke, Gracie Shiver, Willa Laski, Asher Stern, Hunter Thompson.
Wolverine Tenacity
Devon Peterson, Gabe Douglas, Maile Dorland, Sofia Calcagno, Letizia Panelli, Mike Fehr.
Wolverine Sportsmanship
Larsen Bier, Channing Curci, Maddox Nickum, Herron Barriga.
College Bound Athletes
Dylan Mills, Hunter Thompson, Olivia Adams, Parker Edwards, Zoe Bacca, Dana Kriesien.
College Bound Performing Arts
Mattigna Monschke, Nicholas Fehr.
Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners
Fall Sports
Boys Swimming—Ethan Hansen.
Girls Swimming—Mykelti Blackburn.
Boys Cross-Country—Emmett Stouffer.
Girls Cross-Country—Kacie Flolo.
Football—Andres Salamanca.
Boys Soccer—Heron Barriga.
Girls Soccer—Jasmine Santa Cruz.
Volleyball—Willa Laski.
Rose Bergin Award—Tatum Vontver.
Monte Brothwell Unsung Hero Award—Grant Green.
Winter Sports
Wrestling—Grant Green.
Cheer—Madison Miller.
Boys Basketball—Owen Stouffer.
Girls Basketball—Lila Hess.
Spring Sports
Softball—Olivia Adams.
Boys Track & Field—Gunnar Kimball.
Girls Track & Field—Lizzie Lipman.
Baseball—Dylan Mills.
Golf—Parker Edwards.
Boys Tennis—Daniel Ziesing.
Girls Tennis—Bel Clayton.
Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners — IHSAA Activities
Band—Jason Cox, Bowen Johnston.
Drama—Ranger Wynne, Gracie Peterson.
Choir—Liv Nelson, Gabe Douglas.
Orchestra—Lizzie Lipman. Yameson De La Cruz.
Alan Patterson Memorial Award
Caroline Seaward, Parker Edwards
Jim Boatwright Memorial Award
Olivia Adams, Andres Salamanca
Outstanding Senior Scholar Athlete Award
Jake Simon, Meg Keating
Outstanding Senior Academic Activities Award
Daniel Ziesing
Outstanding Senior of Performing Arts
Brandon Enders, Mattigan Monschke
Outstanding Senior Athlete Award
McCade Parke, Charlie Loomis
