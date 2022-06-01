Bob Shay Awards

Seniors Andres Salamanca (left) and Olivia Adams (right) won the Jim Boatwright Memorial Award at the Bob Shay Awards.

For the first time since 2019, the Wood River High School Bob Shay Awards were held live at the WRHS gymnasium Wednesday, May 25.

Highlighting the night was the Wood River High School Outstanding Senior Athletes, which went to Charlie Loomis and McCade Parke. Loomis competed in three varsity sports (volleyball, swimming, track and field), while Parke competed in football and basketball. Other big winners were seniors Caroline Seaward and Parker Edwards for the Alan Patterson Memorial Award, and Olivia Adams and Andres Salamanca for the Jim Boatwright Memorial Award.

There were 18 award categories between athletics and performing arts for all extracurricular activity-driven students at WRHS. Of all the recipients, Lizzie Lipman was the only student to achieve an award for her athletics and her performing arts.

Below is the full list of award winners.

McCade Parke

In his final game at home, Wood River High School senior McCade Parke putting up a game-high 15 points against the Filer Wildcats.

Dale Martin Shirt Off Our Back Award

Sara Loomis, Jeff Loomis, Jennifer Card.

Three Sport-Varsity Letter Winners

Payton Sorensen, Olivia Adams, Charlie Loomis, Kyle Ipsen, Kacie Flolo, Grant Green, Owen Stouffer, Emmett Stouffer, Michael Hurd, Gunnar Kimball.

Wolverine Awards

Wolverine Spirit

Bowen Johnston, Madison Miller, Luke Marlow, Ashley Eggers, Kylee Meeks, Ayla Humphreys.

Wolverine Leadership

Mattigan Monschke, Gracie Shiver, Willa Laski, Asher Stern, Hunter Thompson.

Wolverine Tenacity

Devon Peterson, Gabe Douglas, Maile Dorland, Sofia Calcagno, Letizia Panelli, Mike Fehr.

Wolverine Sportsmanship

Larsen Bier, Channing Curci, Maddox Nickum, Herron Barriga.

College Bound Athletes

Dylan Mills, Hunter Thompson, Olivia Adams, Parker Edwards, Zoe Bacca, Dana Kriesien.

College Bound Performing Arts

Mattigna Monschke, Nicholas Fehr.

Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners

Fall Sports

Boys Swimming—Ethan Hansen.

Girls Swimming—Mykelti Blackburn.

Boys Cross-Country—Emmett Stouffer.

Girls Cross-Country—Kacie Flolo.

Football—Andres Salamanca.

Boys Soccer—Heron Barriga.

Girls Soccer—Jasmine Santa Cruz.

Volleyball—Willa Laski.

Rose Bergin Award—Tatum Vontver.

Monte Brothwell Unsung Hero Award—Grant Green.

Winter Sports

Wrestling—Grant Green.

Cheer—Madison Miller.

Boys Basketball—Owen Stouffer.

Girls Basketball—Lila Hess.

Spring Sports

Softball—Olivia Adams.

Boys Track & Field—Gunnar Kimball.

Girls Track & Field—Lizzie Lipman.

Baseball—Dylan Mills.

Golf—Parker Edwards.

Boys Tennis—Daniel Ziesing.

Girls Tennis—Bel Clayton.

Bob Shay Most Inspirational Winners — IHSAA Activities

Band—Jason Cox, Bowen Johnston.

Drama—Ranger Wynne, Gracie Peterson.

Choir—Liv Nelson, Gabe Douglas.

Orchestra—Lizzie Lipman. Yameson De La Cruz.

Alan Patterson Memorial Award

Caroline Seaward, Parker Edwards

Caroline Seaward-WRHS softball

Caroline Seaward on the mound for Wood River High School against Minico.

Jim Boatwright Memorial Award

Olivia Adams, Andres Salamanca

Outstanding Senior Scholar Athlete Award

Jake Simon, Meg Keating

Outstanding Senior Academic Activities Award

Daniel Ziesing

Outstanding Senior of Performing Arts

Brandon Enders, Mattigan Monschke

Outstanding Senior Athlete Award

McCade Parke, Charlie Loomis

