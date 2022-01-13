19-01-23 Pond Hockey 1 Roland.jpg
The 14th annual Pond Hockey Tournament returns to Atkinson Park in Ketchum on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16. The four-on-four double-elimination tournament will welcome 12 teams in the “A” level and 24 teams in the “B” level. Each team is allowed eight players maximum and is open to players 18 and older. Cost is $50 per team. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. For more information, please contact John Kearny at jkearny@ketchumidaho.org.

