Registration is open for the 14th edition of the Idaho Pond Hockey Classic at Christina Potters Ice Rink in Ketchum from Jan. 15-16. The 4-on-4 double-elimination tournament will welcome 12 teams in the “A” level and 24 teams in the “B” level. Each team is allowed eight players maximum with ages 18-and older. Cost is $50 per team. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. For more information, please contact John Kearny at jkearny@ketchumidaho.org.

