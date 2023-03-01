Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation hosted more than 150 of the best ski racers in the region for the 32nd Annual Laura Flood Memorial Race on Feb 24-26.

The race serves as a U16 Intermountain Cup qualifier, and the perpetual trophy is awarded to the top U16 male and female athletes at the conclusion of three races—two giant slalom (GS) and one slalom (SL) held on the steeps of Sun Valley’s Greyhawk and Hemingway runs.

The Laura Flood Memorial Race honors the life of Laura Flood, a young ski racer, SVSEF alumna, and friend who lost her life in a ski training accident at 19 while racing for the University of Colorado. The race is made possible through the entire community’s efforts—the Flood family, coaches, volunteers, families, athletes, and Sun Valley Resort; and is one-way SVSEF wants to help keep Flood’s legacy alive in the greater ski racing community.

23-03-01-laura-flood-roland-20 (3).jpg

Zoe Stern-Pre competes in the giant slalom on Saturday in the 32nd Annual Laura Flood Memorial Race Feb. 24-26 on the steeps of Sun Valley’s Greyhawk and Hemingway runs.
23-03-01-laura-flood-roland-30 (7).jpg

Paxton Sammis competes in the giant slalom on Saturday in the 32nd Annual Laura Flood Memorial Race Feb. 24-26 on the steeps of Sun Valley’s Greyhawk and Hemingway runs.
23-03-01-laura-flood-roland-40 (2).jpg

Tucker Smith competes in the giant slalom on Saturday in the 32nd Annual Laura Flood Memorial Race Feb. 24-26 on the steeps of Sun Valley’s Greyhawk and Hemingway runs.

