Taylor Koth felt a pop. And it changed his life.
He didn’t know it at the time, while tears streamed down his face the day before the Oregon Ducks’ 2018 football home opener against Bowling Green.
“I had a fantastic fall camp,” Koth said. “Late that week I was announced as the starting kicker for our first game. I was second on the depth chart, which wasn’t a bad thing. Our starting kicker, unfortunately, got injured and I was moved up.
“It was the last kickoff of practice, and I felt a pop in my hip. I was in tears. Every single person around me, including the coaches, thought I was crying because I was a freshman and I just messed up for the first time. But I was in so much pain.
“I called my dad [John] ( a local physical therapist) and told him everything that happened and what I felt. I no longer had range of motion in my hip. He said the fact that I felt a pop concerned him.”
It was diagnosed as a strained hip flexor and the 2017 Mountain Express Athlete of the Year said he rehabbed for three weeks, and he was eventually able to run, jog and sprint, but could not kick a football.
“I was in excruciating pain again,” said the 2018 Wood River High School graduate.
According to Koth, it was a ruptured biceps femoris tendon. It is located deep in the hip flexor.
"They went in and repaired the tendon back to the bone on the pelvis," he said.
Almost four years later, the former University of Oregon kicker is at the University of Tennessee getting his master's in sports management.
All because of that injury.
“You hear people say all the time they wouldn’t change what happened to them and how the injury was a blessing,” Koth said. “You have no idea what they mean. I can tell you that right away on that football field, I didn’t think that.
“Only time will tell what this new opportunity can give you. One line I love is that when one door closes another one opens. I learned that throughout my years at the University of Oregon with football and now at Tennessee. The more you put into something, the more you get out of it. I learned that at the University of Oregon going through rehab after the surgery. The more you out into getting better, the faster the recovery and the faster you get back on the field.
“That related to everything I did, and I’ve applied it to my life. The more I studied, the better I did on a test. That carried me throughout my career at the University of Oregon and the experiences I’ve had since then.”
Koth was on the team for four years, but never stepped foot on the field in a game for the Ducks.
There’s a “what could have been” for the kicker wearing green and gold, but Koth doesn’t look at it that way.
“I would say that one thing I constantly do when I’m down or upset or unhappy with the decisions I’ve made, I look back on where I was a year ago at that time and realize I’m so fortunate with the opportunities I’ve been given and made for myself,” he said. “Every year I look back and think, ‘Wow, I never would have guessed I’d be at this point, or that this would happen.’
“I’m pretty lucky and fortunate. So many people who are a part of this world experience something different than me. This is a blessing I didn’t see coming. What I have compared to others is very unique and special.
“I’m a kid that was an 8-year-old playing pickup soccer at the Ketchum Parks and Rec services by Hemingway to wanting to be a professional soccer player, to kicking at Wood River High School to running track to four years of football at the University of Oregon. It’s about the chances you have and the opportunities you get.”
Koth said he was proactive while rehabbing after the surgery. He didn’t let life come to him. He sought opportunities.
“I didn’t know very many people and didn’t have a chance to meet many people. I attended as many different committees and clubs and organizations as I could within the athletic department.
“From there I was forced into a unique experience.”
And making that decision changed his life.
His sports education is continuing at the University of Tennessee.
Koth moved 2,540 miles east four weeks ago from Eugene, Oregon, to Knoxville, Tennessee.
"I am working as a graduate assistant in the University of Tennessee Athletic Department for Marketing, Fan Experience, and Sales," he said. "This year I will oversee the operations of marketing, fan experience, and ticket sales for women’s soccer, football tailgating, cross country, track and field, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and most likely women’s basketball.
"I've been tasked with figuring out a play list and songs at every sporting event and I was told I have to have some version of 'Rocky Top' in every single category."
The landscape, and humidity, are also quite a bit different.
"Being here there's mountains around that are 3,000 feet tall, and they call them ski hills ... I laugh because they have no idea what a ski hill is," Koth said. "People have no idea what's so special about the state of Idaho until you’ve been here. No one truly has any understanding of what it's like living in the Wood River Valley until they’re there."
The move also means changing his wardrobe, from green and yellow to Tennessee orange, white and smokey.
“Ever since middle school my rival colors were orange, whether it was Jerome in high school or Oregon State in college,” Koth said with a laugh. “And now I’m at the University of Tennessee where the primary color is orange. It’s different. I’ve been green my entire life. I was born to be green.
“Everything is so different here. The people I’ve met have treated me with such great hospitality. I know there are pros and cons of every place you go, but the hospitality and caring they’ve had for me is beyond none.”
Koth graduated from Oregon with a degree in psychology and was looking for a master’s program.
“The University of Oregon had no openings or paid positions open,” he said. “I applied to Oregon’s MBA program, but I was also looking at other options: San Diego State, Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson. I wanted to go somewhere I haven’t gone before, and it was very tight with the time restriction. I had gotten into the University of Oregon’s MBA program, and I cannot be more thankful for them to have the chance to attend the program.
“But I wanted something more hands-on to get more experience and go into the career field I wanted to go into. There were a few staff members who were at the University of Oregon who went to Tennessee, and they talked well of the university.
“I wouldn’t change a single thing about my experiences at the University of Oregon, the connections I made. My teammates are now my family and my brothers. The opportunities that I was given I wouldn’t change. There are so many people I can thank for helping me throughout my time. It all comes back to the opportunities given and taken from the University of Oregon to the University of Tennessee.
“It’s such a cool and unique opportunity I wouldn’t have without football, and I sure wouldn’t know what to do without football.”
Koth's early dream of playing professional soccer has now turned into being on the other side.
"Ideally, in the happiest world out there, I wouldn't want to leave sports," he said. "Whether it is in sports management, a sports business of being a GM of a team, I wouldn't want to leave. I would like to be a director of operations or general manager or athletic director. What [Wood River High School Athletic Director and former head football coach] Kevin Stilling has done there is truly inspiring to me. He was my PE teacher in elementary school and was my high school football coach and now the high school AD. Watching him go up the ranks and impact kids in the Wood River Valley in many different ways is great to see. I know as a student-athlete how much of an impact coaches and administrators have. On the collegiate level, it's the managers and the directors who have the biggest impact on a day-to-day basis.
"I want to give back to athletes and students in general. Sports got me through the ups and downs; it was more or less my yellow brick road. That's the path I've followed. There are so many people I can impact, and I want to do everything I can to give back to what I've been given."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In