Koth football at Oregon

Taylor Koth, a 2018 Wood River High School graduate, is at the University of Tennessee after spending four years on the University of Oregon football team.

 Photo courtesy University of Oregon Athletics Department

Taylor Koth felt a pop. And it changed his life.

He didn’t know it at the time, while tears streamed down his face the day before the Oregon Ducks’ 2018 football home opener against Bowling Green.

“I had a fantastic fall camp,” Koth said. “Late that week I was announced as the starting kicker for our first game. I was second on the depth chart, which wasn’t a bad thing. Our starting kicker, unfortunately, got injured and I was moved up.

