The 1984 Wood River High School graduate wasn’t having fun and found high jumping at the collegiate level not what she expected.
“I walked off the track one day and did not go back to practice for three days,” she said. “I had talked to other track coaches around the country seeking other opportunities.”
Ramos had one foot out the door, looking for a place that could possibly renew her love of the sport.
“I had warnings from some people,” she said while being recruited to be a Cardinal. “But I thought I was so coachable I could not imagine not getting along with anybody. I did not mesh with that coach at all. It was extremely negative, and I do not respond well to that. I really thought, ‘I have to get out of here. I can’t do this at all.’”
Unfortunately, that is not an uncommon feeling among high school athletes as they make the transition to collegiate athletics. Players at every level of collegiate athletics go through this, whether it is a football player at a Top 5 school or a swimmer at an NAIA college.
The inner dialogue for athletes can be, “How long is this going to last? This is hard, and I cannot do this forever.”
It’s a battle that athletes do not see coming. They’ve never really had to deal with this obstacle and don’t know how to react. What do you do other than talk to all your friends, teammates and family members?
You talk to the source. You suck it up and talk to the coach.
Do you think Ramos looked forward to walking into that office?
“I went in to see the coach, to see where we were, tell him where my head was, and we had a good heart-to-heart,” Ramos said.
Her life changed after that discussion. She was given a new outlet, a second chance, so to speak, to renew her love of high jumping.
“He was brave enough, or compassionate enough, to offer me an option, and I immediately took it,” Ramos said.
That opportunity doesn’t happen without the discussion.
What would have happened to her athletic career and personal relationship with now husband John if she left Stanford without ever talking to the coach? That’s a huge what if Ramos thankfully never had to answer.
Her renewed love of high jumping was never guaranteed with a possible transfer. A change of scenery did not promise the situation would get better. In her mind it very well may have. But a snap of the fingers and change of location wouldn’t ensure success and happiness.
So, as uncomfortable as Ramos was, she talked to the coach.
My son was playing basketball in the eighth grade and had a problem with the coach. He told me the problem and asked me to talk to the coach. That wasn’t going to happen. I told him he had the choice of talking to the coach himself or shutting up about the problem. It was his problem, not mine.
He sucked it up, talked to the coach and everything was fine after that. He realized the coach wasn’t going to bark back.
Are there times when the coach barks back? Yes. Are there times when that conversation goes off the rails? Yes. That’s when parents and the athlete decide the next move.
Ramos’ coach didn’t bark back but offered a solution. Obviously, talking to a 21-year-old is different from talking to an eighth grader, but it’s still a discussion that needed to take place.
Parents, we cannot have those discussions for our children. We must, though, have those discussions with our children. ￼
