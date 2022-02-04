Steve Porino has been an NBC Sports correspondent since 1997 covering Olympic skiing and the Tour de France.
In 2016, Porino and his wife, Amanda, moved their family to the Sun Valley area. Recently, NBC reported that it was not sending any of its announcing teams to Beijing to cover the Olympics due to COVID-19. The Idaho Mountain Express sat down with Porino for a question-and-answer style interview before NBC announced its decision.
What is more exciting to cover, the Tour de France or the Olympics?
The Tour de France is so interesting because I didn’t grow up a cyclist. Also, the Tour de France is the antithesis of the Olympics. Ever since 9/11, the Olympics have been shut down to public crowds. For example, in the Korea Winter Games (in 2018) there was nobody there. More people were watching the FIS race at Warm Springs a few weeks ago than there were watching alpine skiing in Korea. Whereas the Tour de France there are 15 million people on the side of the road from beginning to end, so the stories and all the things that happen are an ever-revolving narrative.
What is the most amazing thing you’ve seen while broadcasting?
Moments like England’s Chris Froome running up Mont Ventoux without his bike in Stage 12 of the 2016 Tour de France because his bike got ran over. I was also there in the 2006 Torino Winter Games where Bode Miller was the poster child of the NBC coverage, and he came away with no medals. I was the one who had to chase him down, which is not something I like to do. All this pressure placed on some of these athletes is unbelievable.
What is your favorite part of your job?
When it gets right down to it, the job itself. Being able to react quickly, especially when it comes to the Olympic Games, because our audience grows 100-fold. Your communication changes, you’re explaining the sport and telling the athletes’ stories. When you get into Olympic sports and the Tour, there’s so much more storytelling that goes on, there’s so much more to discover.
Have you ever been star-struck?
Yes, in alpine skiing. I’ve been star-struck around [Italian alpine skier] Alberto Tomba. I was also star-struck around [Austrian alpine skier] Hermann Maier.
Who inspires you?
I’ve worked with some amazing broadcasters. Tim Ryan—who lived in Sun Valley—was a long-time broadcaster who has called everything from boxing to hockey. To be mentored by a guy of that caliber is everything. Christin Cooper is so cerebral and so intelligent with how she goes about broadcasting. She will not let me get away with anything subpar on television. And Dan Hicks. He is one of the greatest play-by-play guys I have ever worked with. He is a consummate professional and constantly raising the bar. Everything is about serving the audience with Dan. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In