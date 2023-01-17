Peter Wolter SVSEF XC Gold Team@.jpg

Peter Wolter (8) has been called up to his first official World Cup start in Les Rousses, France.

 Photo courtesy of SVSEF

Peter Wolter and Sammy Smith are movin' on up.

Wolter, an SVSEF XC Gold Team Athlete, has been called up to his first official World Cup start in Les Rousses, and SVSEF XC Comp Team Athlete, Sammy Smith, has qualified for the FIS Nordic Junior U23 World Ski Championships. Both athletes shined at the recent 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships held in Houghton, Michigan, and results there qualified them for these upcoming starts.

With four starts in the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, Wolter had his strongest showing at this year’s nationals. Wolter kicked things off with a ninth overall and fifth American finish in the 10km Freestyle Interval Start race. Next up was the 1.3km Classic Sprint where he finished 11th overall, and later in the week he finished 23rd overall in the 1.3km Freestyle Sprint. But Wolter rose to a new level in the 20km Classic Mass Start where he finished in fourth place overall after having led the race for a period of time, rotating leads with a group of four athletes and clocking the fastest split on the third lap of the 5km course.

Sammy Smith Nationals Junior Podium@.jpg

Sammy Smith (1) has qualified for the FIS Nordic Junior U23 World Ski Championships.

