The SVSEF Alpine U12 and U14 travel teams were on the road in Wyoming Jan. 13-15. Both teams achieved strong results in their races held at Grand Targhee and Snow King.
The U12 Travel Team traveled to Grand Targhee for a series of giant slalom races. With a top-five podium sweep on the boys' side, and consistent podiums on the girls' side, the team is poised for strong competition for the rest of the season.
“It was great to start the season off with two victories on Saturday and Sunday,” said Henry Questad, SVSEF U12 Travel Team athlete. “It was extra special to have SVSEF sweep the top five on Sunday. I couldn’t have done it without all of the coaches' help.”
The first race of the season is where the athletes meet other Intermountain Division teams who they will compete against throughout the season.
“All the kids did a great job showing encouraging team spirit by cheering each other on throughout the weekend,” said Adele Savaria, U12 Travel Team Head Coach. “The athletes skied well and charged the courses in some really tough conditions, making huge leaps and bounds in their skiing.”
The U14 Travel Team raced in Snow King for the first IMD U14 Qualifier and absolutely dominated each race. Competing with nearly 100 other racers and teams, the SVSEF girls' and boys' teams were consistently in the top five results in each slalom and giant slalom race. Conway Selznick and Elliot Leahy both secured the overall podium wins from the race series.
“These athletes all did a fantastic job,” said Charlotte Gourlay, SVSEF U14 Travel Team Head Coach. “Tons of great skiing out there, learning to tune/wax, finding what works best in race start routines, and everything else that will help the athletes excel further in ski racing. They each have something to hang their hat on after this weekend.”
U12 Travel Team - North Series Targhee GS Races
Aviella Buoncristiani - 28th
Payton Scheigraber - 39th
Aviella Buoncristiani - 30th
Payton Scheigraber - 36th
U14 Travel Team - IMD U14 Qualifier at Snow King
Boy’s Overall - Conway Selznick
Girl’s Overall - Elliot Leahy
Blakeslee Davis-Jeffers - 35th
Espen Schernthanner - 14th
Espen Schernthanner - 15th
Espen Schernthanner - 35th
Blakeslee Davis-Jeffers - 24th
Blakslee Davis-Jeffers - 30th
