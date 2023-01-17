The SVSEF Alpine U12 and U14 travel teams were on the road in Wyoming Jan. 13-15. Both teams achieved strong results in their races held at Grand Targhee and Snow King. 

The U12 Travel Team traveled to Grand Targhee for a series of giant slalom races. With a top-five podium sweep on the boys' side, and consistent podiums on the girls' side, the team is poised for strong competition for the rest of the season. 

“It was great to start the season off with two victories on Saturday and Sunday,” said Henry Questad, SVSEF U12 Travel Team athlete. “It was extra special to have SVSEF sweep the top five on Sunday. I couldn’t have done it without all of the coaches' help.”

