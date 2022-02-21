The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation FIS Alpine Team traveled to Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho, for the Western Region Speed Series from Feb. 15-18, bringing home eight podium spots, including four gold, two silver and two bronze.
The Series comprised two Downhill (DH) and two Super G (SG) races for men and women. These races counted as Junior and Senior National qualifiers.
In the Men’s Downhill, Colin Hanna took the overall win for both races held on Feb. 16. Finnigan Donley grabbed seventh and fifth place, respectively, while Nils Galloway took 16th and 14th place. Robby Cullen had a personal best, starting in bib 54 and landing in 16th place in the second downhill after placing 26th in the first race. Kai Subith nailed two top-25 finishes for 24th and 21st.
“The athletes are super supportive of each other,” SVSEF FIS Coach Sue Schwartz said. “We’ve been able to work during the week, celebrate the wins and come together as a team. The performances show the strength across our team. These results are a huge accomplishment at this level of competition.”
Mother Nature dealt everything she could at the athletes over the week. From consistent snow and fog to respites of sunshine, high winds and a few storms thrown in—the weather posed struggles for everyone, but the kids stayed focused and skied fast.
Many of the athletes who competed at Schweitzer attended the recent SVSEF Speed Project at Soldier Mountain earlier in February. It was an opportunity for the athletes to spend time on their speed skis and work on jumping fundamentals and the ability to stay fast over a variety of terrain.
“The Soldier Mountain Speed Project was a really important part of the athletes’ speed progression this season,” Schwartz said. “The Downhill course at Schweitzer had two jumps, a long gliding section and a lot of terrain to work with, and our athletes brought what they learned and practiced at Soldier directly to their results at this regional Speed Series.”
The event kicked off with the first Women’s Downhill on Feb. 15. Maya Lightner skied away with two podium finishes—third place in the first Women’s Downhill and first place in the second race, while Paige DeHart took sixth in Race 1 and 15th in Race 2. Cameron Crus skied to seventh and 12th, and Lauren Stendell earned the 23rd spot in both Women’s Downhill races.
The following two days would test the athletes’ speed in Super G. For the women, DeHart took third in the women’s first Super G race, with Lightner in 10th, Jessica Blackburn in 18th, Logan Lindstrom 24th and Stendell sneaking into the top-30 at 28th. Lightner returned to the podium in the women’s second Super G race, taking second. DeHart folowed in fourth, Blackburn in 13th after a bib 51 start, Stendell in 28th and Lindstrom in 29th.
For the Men’s Super G, Donley took fifth in Race 1 and won Race 2. Hanna found seventh in the first race and joined his teammate on the podium in second for the second race. Galloway moved up from ninth in Race 1 to sixth in Race 2. Oliver Brockway landed twice in the top 20, finishing in 16th and 11th over the two races. Subith and Cullen both skied to top-30 finishes in Race 2, with Subith in 20th and Cullen in 28th.
Up next for the SVSEF FIS team, some athletes will be traveling to Snowbasin for a Super G/GS Series from Mar. 1-4, and those selected to represent the Intermountain Division at the U18 National Championships will be heading to Vail from Mar. 1-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In