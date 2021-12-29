SVSEF Logo

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation 2022 Snowmaker Classic will turn on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Creek Ski Trails north of Ketchum. There will be five Classic Discipline races with two-person dual starts between Youth and Adult/Junior races. Register day-of from 8-9:30 a.m. with a $10 entry fee. Overflow parking with shuttles at Hulen Meadows. Parking on state Highway 75 is prohibited.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments