The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Snowboard team headed out to Woodward Park City, Utah, to compete in the first Big Mountain West USASA Series on Jan. 22-23.
Things kicked off Saturday with the first of two slopestyle events as the Menehune Boys (ages 11-12) and the Breaker Boys (ages 13-14) categories taking center stage.
Rylan Olsen showed the Menehune Boys that he was in the mix with smooth straight airs and 50/50s on the rail features. He landed in seventh place and gained some good event knowledge in the process.
Karsen Miller and Nico Lerner were up next in the Breaker Boys 13-14 group, which is one of the biggest and most competitive age groups in the series. Karsen dialed in his spins on the park jumps during practice and landed front 360 to back 360 in his contest runs to end up in sixth place for his efforts.
Nico Lerner wasted no time landing a front 540 to cab 180 putting himself on the podium in third.
Day two brought even better weather and efforts by the boys to step things up and build on a successful first day. Olsen chose the harder rail features this time around and added solid grabs to his airs. His smooth style was rewarded with a fifth-place spot.
Day two in the Breaker Boys group also saw improvement and progression. Miller cleaned up some things from day one adding some style to his spins and grabbed his first podium of the season with a third-place finish. Lerner continued to impress, building on Saturday’s podium moving cleaner spins and full pulls on the rail features had him moving up a spot to second place.
Boise’s Aurora Cramer in Top 10 in Single Mixed Relay, European Open Champs
U.S. junior biathlon and Boisean Aurora Cramer and Maxime Germain (Anchorage, Alaska) placed ninth Thursday out of 23 teams in the European Open Junior biathlon Championship single-mixed relay. Each athlete skied and shot four times in eight range visits, with USA’s finish time 2 minutes, 25.9 seconds behind the winning German team. Cramer and Germain’s overall shooting required nine spare bullets.
Cramer, a Bogus Basin Nordic Team (BBNT) alumnus, is training this year with Sun Valley’s Ski Education Foundation post-grad Nordic team. She competed in her first-ever international biathlon events on the same courses last week during an IBU Junior Cup. Cramer had top results among American women, taking 25th and 36th in two sprints. Then, her 4x7.5km Mixed Relay was 9th out of 17 teams last Sunday. ￼
