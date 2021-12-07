The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation has seen great success early on this winter with a slew of athletes getting on the podium in their respective events.
Most recently, cross-country para-athlete Jake Adicoff, 26, took third place in the men’s 12.5-kilometer freestyle event at the Para Nordic World Cup in Canmore, Alberta, Canada on Dec. 5. Competing as a visually impaired athlete, Adicoff used Simi Hamilton as his guide.
Adicoff’s final time was 29 minutes, 2.7 seconds, which was good enough to get him 60 World Cup points.
Canada’s Brian McKeever took first place with a time of 28:50.2 and Russia’s Stanislav Chokhlaev took second with 28:51.5.
Keefe takes third in B.C.
Para alpine skier Jesse Keefe, 18, took third in the men’s slalom at the World Para Alpine Skiing event at Panorama, British Columbia, on Nov. 26, with a time of 1:19.56. He also took fourth in the giant slalom and sixth and seventh in two Super-G races.
Skiers finish strong at National Super-G in Colorado
Finnegan Donley (1:16.96) took first in the men’s U18 class at the National Super-G event at Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Nov. 30 while teammate Colin Hanna (1:17.66) took third.
To round out the weekend, Paige DeHart (1:22.57) took third in the women’s U18 class at the National Super-G. ￼
