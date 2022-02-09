The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey welcomed nearly 200 skiers from around the Intermountain Division for the 2022 North Series Monroe Cup on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6.
The race hill was demanding, and determination and sharp skis were the name of the game. Each day comprised two, two-run slalom races.
Sunday’s races were a showcase of the girls slalom team, as SVSEF’s Sasha Preuss earned third place, with Bianca Smith and Jasmine Smiley landing in the top-10. Smith took sixth and Smiley took seventh.
Preuss once again showed her skill along with Smiley. The two racers stood side-by-side in second and third, respectively. Smith repeated in sixth and Colette Duke took 10th.
“The SVSEF athletes persevered through some really tough conditions this weekend,” SVSEF North Series head coach Adele Savaria said. “It wasn’t an easy race. All and all a great weekend for our kids, and so many thanks to all of the Rotarun staff, parents and volunteers for a fantastic race.”
The boys raced on Saturday. In the first race, SVSEF’s Henry Questad took the highest spot on the team in sixth, with Wyatt Limburg, Corbin Flood, Thijs Lloyd, Henry Flynn and John Pertel lining out places eight through 12. SVSEF’s Declan O’Toole was on the podium in second place for race two, with Corbin Flood and John Pertel again in the top 10 in ninth and 10th. ￼
