Samantha Smith, 14, of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country ski team continued her winning streak Wednesday at the 2020 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Junior National Cross-Country finals in California.
Two days after winning the U-16 women’s 5-kilometer classic individual start race by 42.9 seconds at the Auburn Training Center, Smith captured the 1.3-kilometer freestyle sprint topping the field of 74 U-16 girls.
Smith won by 0.80 seconds over runner-up Maria Nedom of the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center. She had the best result of the 14 SVSEF skiers competing as members of the Intermountain Division.
In the women’s U-20 class, SVSEF’s Sarah Morgan placed third in the skate sprint A Final behind winner Gretta Scholz of Washington State’s Methow Valley Nordic Team.
SVSEF boasted its best team results in the U-18 women’s skate sprint led by A Final sixth-place Anja Jensen, with Lexie Madigan 12th overall and sixth in the U-18 B Final.
Coming up at Donner Summit for the final races:
Today, Friday, March 13, freestyle mass start 15k/10k/5k racing; and Saturday, March 14, 3k classic relay events.
Here are Wednesday’s results in the field of 425 finishers, listing winners in the six classes and SVSEF racers:
U-16 women’s 1.3k freestyle sprint: 1—Samantha Smith, 14. 9—Anja Grover, 15. 24—Berkeley Canfield, 13. (74 finishers).
U-16 men’s 1.3k freestyle sprint: 1—Trey Jones (Green Mountain Valley School). 40—Galen Grohusky, 15. (73 finishers).
U-18 women’s 1.3k freestyle sprint: 1—Nina Seemann (Stratton Mountain School). 2-Kendall Kramer (Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks). 6—Anja Jensen, 17. 12—Lexie Madigan, 18. 58—Luci Ludwig, 16. 86—Tia Vontver, 18. (94 finishers).
U-18 men’s 1.3k freestyle sprint: 1—Walker Hall (Methow Valley). 2—Will Koch (Stratton Mountain School). 43—Kai Mittelsteadt, 17. 84—Veeti Seppala, 17. (101 finishers).
U-20 women’s 1.3k freestyle sprint: 1—Gretta Scholz (Methow Valley). 3—Sarah Morgan, 19. (29 finishers).
U-20 men’s 1.3k freestyle sprint: 1—Kai Meyers (APU Nordic Center). 14—Skylar Patten, 19. 39—Alex Burt, 18. (54 finishers).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In