Sun Valley Invitational

SVSEF Comp team member Sammy Smith makes a turn during the women’s Classic Mass 10-kilometer race at the 2022 Sun Valley Invitational. Smith finished with a time of 32:04.2, which was good enough for eighth overall and first in the U18 category.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country ski racer Samantha Smith, 17, led all American women competing Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in the FIS Junior World Nordic Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park in British Columbia, Canada.

It was the first time the Junior World Championships have been held in North America since 2017, when Park City, Utah, hosted the event. Racing in her second Junior Worlds after competing last February in Norway, Smith was prominent among the Americans in Canada.

Smith reached the semifinal in the U20 Junior classic sprint and narrowly missed out on the final to finish in eighth place. In the 20-kilometer mass start classic race Jan. 30, Smith was the top American by over three minutes. She finished in ninth place overall out of 51 racers, just 1:40 back of the Norwegian first-place racer.

