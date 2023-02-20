Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
February 20, 2023
1 of 2
SVSEF Comp team member Sammy Smith makes a turn during the women’s Classic Mass 10-kilometer race at the 2022 Sun Valley Invitational. Smith finished with a time of 32:04.2, which was good enough for eighth overall and first in the U18 category.
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country ski racer Samantha Smith, 17, led all American women competing Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in the FIS Junior World Nordic Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park in British Columbia, Canada.
It was the first time the Junior World Championships have been held in North America since 2017, when Park City, Utah, hosted the event. Racing in her second Junior Worlds after competing last February in Norway, Smith was prominent among the Americans in Canada.
Smith reached the semifinal in the U20 Junior classic sprint and narrowly missed out on the final to finish in eighth place. In the 20-kilometer mass start classic race Jan. 30, Smith was the top American by over three minutes. She finished in ninth place overall out of 51 racers, just 1:40 back of the Norwegian first-place racer.
The SVSEF racer earned her third top-10 finish of the week with a sixth place in 10k individual start freestyle, 41 seconds behind the race winner and the top U.S. finisher by 36 seconds. Smith’s 4x5k mixed relay team with Luke Riley, Haley Brewster and Jack Lange finished seventh overall.
SVSEF alums Sydney Palmer-Leger, 20, and John Steel Hagenbuch, 21, also competed in the Junior U23 World competition at Whistler, after they each made big impressions during January’s 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Houghton, Michigan.
At Whistler, University of Utah racer Palmer-Leger qualified for the U23 heats and finished 30th in classic sprint. She was eighth in the U23 20k classic mass start, ninth in the 10k skate individual start, and seventh along with teammate Hagenbuch in the mixed team relay.
Dartmouth College’s Hagenbuch finished 19th in the U23 10k individual start freestyle event at Whistler, and 21st in the 20k classic mass start. Both Palmer-Leger and Hagenbuch are Sun Valley Community School graduates.
Smith, 17, is a Boise High School junior named in 2022 to the U.S. Nordic Development Team as one of six first-time national team skiers on the 22-athlete roster. She attends Sun Valley Community School and races for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation in the winter.
A versatile athlete, Smith was an important member of the Boise High girls’ soccer team that won the school’s first State 5A championship since 2013 last October. During the same fall season, she helped Boise High’s girls’ cross country running team to its second straight state title.
Smith also had top results at January’s 2023 U.S. Nationals in Michigan. She was the leading U18 racer, in seventh place 1:32 back in the 20k classic finale. Smith also made the semi-finals in the classic sprint and was 16th in the 10k freestyle interval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In