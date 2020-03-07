Friday was a historic day for Team USA in the final event of the 2020 FIS Junior Cross Country World Championships at Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
Dominating from the start, the junior American men featuring Johnny Hagenbuch, 18, of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation defended their team relay gold in the men’s 4x5-kilometer competition.
The U.S. junior women’s relay team with Sydney Palmer-Leger, 18, of the SVSEF took the silver medal in the women’s 3x3.3k race.
Classic relayers Luke Jager and Ben Ogden along with freestyle racers Hagenbuch and Gus Schumacher absolutely crushed the competition in 54:54.9, finishing 35.5 seconds ahead of Canada (55:30.4)—the surprise silver medal-winning team.
“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves and (winning) was the only thing we really would have been satisfied with today,” Schumacher told Tom Horrocks of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association afterwards.
Jager, 20, of Alaska Pacific University Nordic Team, set the tone in the 18-team race with the top classic clocking of 14:41.8 giving the Americans a 18.2-second lead after his two 2.5k laps.
Ogden, 20, of the University of Vermont had the second-best time at 15:13.3 on his classic leg and boosted the American lead to 30.4 seconds midway through.
Hagenbuch’s freestyle leg of 12:39.9 was the fourth-best, but it was a very close skate heat with the Sun Valley racer coming within 2.4 seconds of the Swiss leader on the first freestyle leg. Hagenbuch’s effort moved the U.S. lead to 33.6 seconds.
Schumacher, 19, of Alaska Winter Stars had the third-best final skate leg of 12:19.7 and once again improved the U.S. position to its winning 35.5-second margin at the finish.
Last January at Lahti, Finland, the same American foursome running in the same order won the 4x5k men’s relay gold medal at the 2019 FIS Nordic Junior U-20 World Ski Championships.
They beat Russia by just 3.8 seconds. It was the first-ever U.S. gold medal in the FIS Junior World Championships, surpassing the silver medal won at the 2018 world meet in Switzerland by Jager, Ogden, Alaska’s Hunter Wonders and anchorman Schumacher.
In Friday’s junior women’s 4x3.3k relay, the Americans finished just 4.9 seconds behind the gold medal team from Switzerland to score the best-ever finish for U.S. women in this Junior Worlds event. There were 16 teams finishing.
The women featuring Palmer-Leger, Kendall Kramer, Sophia Laukli and Novie McCabe had to fight for a spot on the podium.
In the first classic leg, Palmer-Leger kept the Americas in the mix with the third-best leg at 9:40.8. She tagged off just 9.9 seconds back the leading team from Russia, with Italy in second three seconds ahead of the American women.
Classic skier Kramer, 17, from the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, Ak. clocked 9:50.3 for the fifth-best leg, pulling the U.S. into second place for good. Kramer tagged off to Middlebury College racer Sophia Laukli, 19, for an 8:00.4 freestyle leg.
Anchor racer McCabe, 18, of Washington State’s Methow Valley Nordic Team, had the third-best final skate leg of 7:41.8 and reduced the huge Switzerland lead of 28 seconds after three legs to 4.9 seconds at the finish. But she was unable to catch the gold medal-winning Swiss team.
The Swiss finished in 35:08.6, ahead of the Americans at 35:13.5.
It represented the second World Championship medal for the U.S. in the junior women’s relay. In 2017, the junior team of Julia Kern, Hannah Halvorsen, Hailey Swirbul and Katherine Ogden won the bronze medal at Soldier Hollow in Utah.
