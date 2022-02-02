The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Soldier Mountain in Fairfield will co-host the first-ever Intermountain Division U14 Speed Project from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, and the U16, International Federation of Skiing and Masters Speed Projects from Feb. 7-9. The events will conclude with an alpine downhill race for U.S. Ski and Snowboard Masters on Wednesday, Feb. 9. In all, there will be over 100 U14 and U16 skiers from Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington competing.

