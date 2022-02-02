The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Soldier Mountain in Fairfield will co-host the first-ever Intermountain Division U14 Speed Project from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, and the U16, International Federation of Skiing and Masters Speed Projects from Feb. 7-9. The events will conclude with an alpine downhill race for U.S. Ski and Snowboard Masters on Wednesday, Feb. 9. In all, there will be over 100 U14 and U16 skiers from Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington competing.
SVSEF partners with Soldier Mountain to host downhill skiing
- By Express Staff
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Wood River fire captain found dead in Lincoln County
- State: COVID-19 in Idaho headed in ‘wrong direction’
- Idaho Lottery on the lookout for $1M-winning Blaine County ticket
- Hailey approves 104-unit Woodside apartment complex
- Sun Valley increases service to Denver, Los Angeles in March
- Indiana woman faces felony meth charges
- Ketchum man arraigned on felony DUI, battery charges
- Nearly 500 Idaho wolves reported killed in 2021
- John Kearney Jr.
- G. Drew Gibson
Images
Collections
Commented
- State: COVID-19 in Idaho headed in ‘wrong direction’ (48)
- COVID surge could trigger crisis standards of care, expert says (39)
- Ketchum councilor wants enforcement of mask mandate (38)
- COVID spread is ‘uncontrolled’ in Blaine County, expert says (34)
- Idaho’s COVID surge ‘to get worse,’ strain hospitals, health director says (29)
- Ketchum agency eyes affordable housing at downtown site (28)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level raised to ‘critical’ (24)
- New mixed-use building proposed for central Ketchum (17)
- Ketchum to enact regulations on short-term rentals (17)
- Ketchum aims to build resort-cities coalition (16)
- December tourism hits pre-pandemic levels, report states (13)
- Idaho sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases (13)
- Ketchum taxpayers paying for Bluebird cost overruns (13)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs (12)
- Ketchum moves one step closer to regulating short-term rentals (11)
- Hailey extends mask mandate by 30 days (11)
- Partners plan to redevelop Perry’s building, adjacent Ketchum lots (10)
- What Idaho stands for (10)
- ITD entertains 'gateway' roundabout for southern Ketchum (10)
- A collective ‘meh’ (9)
- It could be worse (9)
- Sun Valley leaders extend city mask mandate to Feb. 3 (9)
- Ned Burns aims to take on 'pure ideology,' seek compromise in House of Representatives (8)
- Hailey approves 104-unit Woodside apartment complex (8)
- Health District: All counties in region at ‘critical’ COVID risk (8)
- Ketchum passes milestone in Warm Springs Ranch campaign (6)
- State targets $1M for lethal wolf management (6)
- Health District: Blaine County has more than 550 COVID-19 cases (6)
- To ensure housing stays affordable, keep government out (6)
- Hailey leaders to consider mask extension today (6)
- In Hailey, Quigley Farm neighborhood takes root (6)
- State activates crisis health-care standards in region (6)
- Republican candidates tout conservative values at Hailey event (5)
- Vaccines work, mandates don't (5)
- Amid heavy snowfall, F&G reports uptick in mountain lion calls (5)
- Valley leaders to discuss solutions to housing crisis (5)
- Keep an eye on the KURA (5)
- Hailey to gather input on East Croy pathway (5)
- School District records decrease in active COVID cases (5)
- Should Ketchum be harder on hotel developers? (5)
- Hailey, school board continue to face challenges over mask mandates (5)
- Ambulance District assesses financial needs for 2022 (5)
- GOP tax policies leave working families behind (4)
- Kaz Thea reelected Hailey City Council president (4)
- Lido Apartments gets P&Z clearance on design plans (4)
- Voting bill is a power grab (4)
- Nothing to crow about (4)
- Invest in Idaho's infrastructure now (4)
- Major Woodside infill project to head to council today (4)
- Sen. Crapo to headline GOP's candidate forum in Hailey (4)
- Associate with a diverse and democratic America (3)
- Pillow man should pay up (3)
- Hwy. 75 needs help (3)
- Ketchum leaders OK funding for resort-cities lobbyist (3)
- Upcoming winter forums to address ‘smart growth’ in Wood River Valley (3)
- Despite holiday cancellations, Friedman air traffic hit 8-year high in 2021 (3)
- Hailey dog owners asked to give wildlife a break (3)
- Misinformation hurts ordinary people (3)
- Recycling takes attention and effort (2)
- Happy to see a different point of view (2)
- BCSD shows promising COVID-19 trend (2)
- Blaine County looks to use ARPA funds to implement post-pandemic recovery (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate soars to new highs (2)
- Economics versus parents, kids and seniors (2)
- 5 elk die from yew poisoning (2)
- Idaho says no to nuclear weapons (2)
- Stennett aims to be 'adult in the room' as Legislative session begins (2)
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings (2)
- Ketchum’s city council has it all wrong (2)
- Idaho projecting another record budget surplus (2)
- Nearly 500 Idaho wolves reported killed in 2021 (2)
- Why Idaho will cut taxes and fail to fix bad bridges (2)
- Report: Blaine had 3rd-lowest property crime rate in 2020 (2)
- Partners plan to redevelop Perry’s building, adjacent Ketchum lots (2)
- Kathryn Goldman elected Bellevue mayor (1)
- USFS cannot log its way out of the climate crisis (1)
- P&Z to consider north-Hailey apartment project (1)
- River Street apartment project gets mixed reviews from P&Z, residents (1)
- Hailey snowboarder Chase Josey is on his way to Beijing (1)
- Tired of the Twilight Zone? (1)
- Bellevue streets 'in dire need of replacement,' report says (1)
- Ketchum cyclists complete 200k 'Fat Pursuit' (1)
- Recreationists have outsized clout on public land (1)
- Sun Valley increases service to Denver, Los Angeles in March (1)
- A Black woman justice is the right choice (1)
- SUN takes step forward with remote tower project (1)
- Idaho's delegation should be ashamed (1)
- Winners and losers should be chosen by voters (1)
- Steve Hartgen made Idaho better (1)
- Ketchum URA allocates funds to demolish old City Hall (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In