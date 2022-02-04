After a two-year hiatus, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and the Papoose Club joining forces for the Nordic Cup on Feb. 13. This event is free and open to all kids ages 3-13 on the trails at the BCRD Quigley Nordic center in Hailey. Classic and skating events on courses ranging in distances from a half-kilometer to 3K are offered as well as an obstacle course. Races begin at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Gliding on Rainbows,” which celebrates the return of full spectrum of Papoose Club activities. Costumes in bright colors are encouraged. There will be prizes for the first 60 kids that sign up. Day of registration is at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to www.papooseclub.org/nordic-cup.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments