The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation held its first ever Intermural Scrimmage Slopestyle on Saturday, March 13, at Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey.
The event had the foundations of Freeski, Mini X and Snowboard programs all taking part.
Rotarun General Manager Riley Berman worked to get the course put together in a short period of time.
The event was held in a jam format, in which the action kept going with two riders on the course at all times.
With impressive tricks for the crowd, skiers went big with Switch rodeos 540, flat 360, cork 540, 720 and sliding rails on the both the ski and snowboard side.
Standouts from the day:
Skiers
10-and-under—Brody Smith; Landon Delanct; Caleb Covington.
11-and-older—Anders Colter; Barrett Beyer; Kai VanBueren.
Snowboarders
10-and-under boys—Rylan Olsen; Enzo Schmillen; Gerald Espinoza.
10-and-under girls—Vivian Smith.
11-and-over boys—Karsen Miller; Dylan Schubert; Henry Georgiades.
11-and-over girls—Naomi Gorringe; Callie Allen; Camille Armeen.
