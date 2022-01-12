A total of six Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Freestyle skiers finished in the top-3 of last weekend’s Far West Freestyle Competition at Palisades Tahoe from Jan. 8-9. Tillie Babcock took fourth in the girls U17 singles and second overall in the duals. Her brother, Erik Babcock, took fourth overall in the singles and fifth in the duals. In the singles category, Beau Forelli (first U13), Nic Rubenstein (second U17), Drake Lovelin (second U15), Jack Tierney (third in U15) rounded out the weekend.

