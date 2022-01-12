A total of six Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Freestyle skiers finished in the top-3 of last weekend’s Far West Freestyle Competition at Palisades Tahoe from Jan. 8-9. Tillie Babcock took fourth in the girls U17 singles and second overall in the duals. Her brother, Erik Babcock, took fourth overall in the singles and fifth in the duals. In the singles category, Beau Forelli (first U13), Nic Rubenstein (second U17), Drake Lovelin (second U15), Jack Tierney (third in U15) rounded out the weekend.
SVSEF Freestyle skiers take podiums at Palisades
- By Express Staff
-
-
- 0
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum councilor wants enforcement of mask mandate
- Ketchum moves one step closer to regulating short-term rentals
- Amid heavy snowfall, F&G reports uptick in mountain lion calls
- Health District: Blaine County has more than 550 COVID-19 cases
- COVID spread is ‘uncontrolled’ in Blaine County, expert says
- Police, prosecutor's office mum on fatal October accident
- Report: 1 in 10 BCSD students miss school amid COVID surge
- Steady snowfall eases Blaine County's deep drought
- Ned Burns aims to take on 'pure ideology,' seek compromise in House of Representatives
- New Year’s street fight leads to two felony charges
Images
Commented
- Ketchum councilor wants enforcement of mask mandate (39)
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (22)
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage (21)
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County (17)
- COVID spread is ‘uncontrolled’ in Blaine County, expert says (16)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (14)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs (12)
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum (12)
- Ketchum moves one step closer to regulating short-term rentals (11)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (11)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- A collective ‘meh’ (9)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (9)
- Sun Valley leaders extend city mask mandate to Feb. 3 (9)
- Ketchum taxpayers paying for Bluebird cost overruns (9)
- Ned Burns aims to take on 'pure ideology,' seek compromise in House of Representatives (8)
- Galena Lodge belongs to all of us. Help support it (8)
- Local-option taxes lead to fiscal fortune in the valley (7)
- Hailey extends mask mandate by 30 days (7)
- Ketchum passes milestone in Warm Springs Ranch campaign (6)
- Health District: Blaine County has more than 550 COVID-19 cases (6)
- Manchin offers the Democrats a lifeline (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Hailey leaders to consider mask extension today (6)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Amid heavy snowfall, F&G reports uptick in mountain lion calls (5)
- Inside Hailey’s development boom: A look at changing trends in 2021 (5)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (5)
- Hailey, school board continue to face challenges over mask mandates (5)
- Housing crisis prompted range of responses in 2021 (4)
- Kaz Thea reelected Hailey City Council president (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- Lido Apartments gets P&Z clearance on design plans (4)
- Resolutions for a better New Year (4)
- Hospital to ramp up testing as state reports jump in omicron COVID-19 cases (4)
- Hailey to gather input on East Croy pathway (4)
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61 (4)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- F&G to assess big-game herds from helicopter (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Despite holiday cancellations, Friedman air traffic hit 8-year high in 2021 (3)
- Housing Authority appoints two new board members (3)
- Happy to see a different point of view (2)
- Alternatives to bigger jails aren't a partisan issue (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new building density, electric-vehicle charging requirements (2)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate soars to new highs (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- Economics versus parents, kids and seniors (2)
- How the beauty of Sun Valley shapes its art (2)
- Plan to party (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Ketchum advances plan to protect pieces of history (2)
- 'King' Karl owned 2021 (2)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (2)
- It could be worse (2)
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings (2)
- Idaho projecting another record budget surplus (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Kathryn Goldman elected Bellevue mayor (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- 'Responsible' gun owner wrote an irresponsible opinion (1)
- The mountain is calling (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Idaho unemployment rate drops (1)
- A noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- Ketchum inches closer to reaching Warm Springs Ranch goal (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- Associate with a diverse and democratic America (1)
- Idaho's delegation should be ashamed (1)
- Steve Hartgen made Idaho better (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- This holiday, remember what makes our Valley special (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- Former Urban Renewal Agency board member reappointed (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
- Hilary Knight selected to USA Hockey Team for fourth time (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In