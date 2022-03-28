Sixteen Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Freeski athletes have qualified to contend for the National Championship in Slopestyle, Halfpipe and Rail Jam events at Copper Mountain, Colorado, April 9-14.
The following athletes have earned their way and qualified to compete at Copper: Anton Holter, Zeppelin Pilaro, Kai Van Bueren, George Corkery, Zack Torres, Anders Coulter, Barrett Beyer, Tripp Stanger, Leo Hayes, Emmett Crist, Landon Delancey, Caleb Covington, Blue Allen, Brody Smith, Brayden Smith and Easton Turck.
“All the coaches are very proud of every athlete on the team and are already looking forward to next season,” SVSEF Freeski Head Coach and Program Director Tyler Conway said. “Freeskiing is a community, and those who fully commit usually reap the benefits from these events in developing their skills in the sport. We send the best of luck to these brilliant young skiers in April.”
With Dollar Mountain now closed for the season, the team is planning a training camp at Woodward Park City, Utah, from April 1-3 to prepare the athletes for the events at Copper Mountain and allow them to take notes from the best in the business. In addition, the training camp will enable the athletes to be immersed in and celebrate Freeski culture at the JP Auclair Memorial and SuperPipe Sunday with the US Freeski Team.
