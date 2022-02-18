Thirteen Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country skiers will compete for the Intermountain Team in U.S. Junior Nationals next month.
SVSEF Cross-Country Team coaches Ashley Knox, Paul Smith and Rick Kapala will join the junior athletes, who were selected at the final Intermountain Junior National Qualifier at Trail Creek Nordic Trails in Jackson, Wyoming, last weekend.
The two-day competition offered beautiful conditions with firm and very fast tracks for the Classic Sprint race on Friday and the Mass Start Skate race on Saturday. Upon the conclusion of the races on Saturday, officials named the Intermountain Team for Junior Nationals.
SVSEF cross-country skiers selected to attend U.S. Junior Nationals in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from March 6-12. That team includes the following:
U20 Girls
Luci Ludwig, Aurora Cramer
U18 Girls
Sammy Smith, Anja Grover, Eloise Hebert, Annika Vandenburgh, Aisley Grohusky
U16 Girls
Cora Faye Scott, Berkeley Canfield, Jodie Willow Maguire
U16 Boys
Teddy Hobbs U18 Boys
Galen Grohusky
U20 Boys
Alumni Elijah Weenig, currently skiing for Denver University
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In