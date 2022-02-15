Grover, Ludwig

SVSEF skiers Anja Grover (middle) and Luci Ludwig (right) were recently named to the Intermountain Team for Junior Nationals. This photo was taken at the Junior National Qualifiers at West Yellowstone on Jan. 29, in the U18/20 Women’s Sprint Final.

 Courtesy photos by SVSEF

Thirteen Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country skiers will compete for the Intermountain Team in U.S. Junior Nationals next month.

SVSEF Cross-Country Team coaches Ashley Knox, Paul Smith and Rick Kapala will join the junior athletes, who were selected the final Intermountain Junior National Qualifier at Trail Creek Nordic Trails in Jackson, Wyoming, last weekend.

The two-day competition offered beautiful conditions with firm and very fast tracks for the Classic Sprint race on Friday and the Mass Start Skate race on Saturday. Upon the conclusion of the races on Saturday, officials named the Intermountain Team for Junior Nationals.

SVSEF cross-country skiers selected to attend U.S. Junior Nationals in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from March 6-12. That team includes the following:

U20 Girls

Luci Ludwig, Aurora Cramer

U18 Girls

Sammy Smith, Anja Grover, Eloise Hebert, Annika Vandenburgh, Aisley Grohusky

U16 Girls

Cora Faye Scott, Berkeley Canfield, Jodie Willow Maguire

U16 Boys

Teddy Hobbs

U18 Boys

Galen Grohusky

U20 Boys

Alumni Elijah Weenig, currently skiing for Denver University

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments