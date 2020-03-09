Monday was a good day for Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alpine ski racers competing in this week’s Sun Valley FIS Open Series and National Junior Championship events on Baldy.
Sun Valley U-19 Dasha Romanov won the National Junior women’s giant slalom race by 1.08 seconds over U-19 Sophia Tozzi of the Jackson Hole ski and Snowboard Club. Tozzi had won FIS women’s slalom races Saturday and Sunday.
The SVSEF U-19 women’s squad placed four racers in the top eight in Monday’s two-run race with 61 starters and only 34 finishers. They were Marit Kaiser fifth, Carly Walther-Porino seventh and Anhwei Kirk in eighth place overall.
Monday’s men’s slalom had only 31 finishers among 82 starters, but SVSEF U-19 Charlie Snyder navigated the gates for a third-place overall result and second among the U-19s.
Hosted by the SVSEF, the five-day series wraps up Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10-11 with FIS giant slaloms starting at 9 a.m. on Warm Springs and Greyhawk courses.
Top results and SVSEF placings for the first three days:
Monday, women’s SL: 1—Dasha Romanov. 5—Marit Kaiser. 7—Carly Walther-Porino. 8—Anhwei Kirk. 18—Minea Hamalainen of Finland. 24—Merumo Ishimaru of Japan. 25—Falon Hanna. 26—Peyton Sundberg. DNF—Lola Street, Ella Kopplin, Kaija Dybdahl (61 starters, 34 finishers).
Monday, men’s SL: 1—Jeremy Mathers (Snowbird). 3—Charlie Snyder (2nd U-19). 14—Nathan Gowe (12th U-19). 21—Gunnar Barnwell (19th U-19) DNF—Buey Grossman, Ridley Lindstrom, Oliver Brockway, Tucker Scroggins, Finn Mallinen, William Paquette of Canada, Lucas Parekh, Cassell Lefevre, Bennett Snyder of Team Cliff (82 starters, 31 finishers).
Sunday, women’s FIS SL: 1—Sophia Tozzi (Jackson Hole). 6—Marit Kaiser. 9—Kaija Dybdahl. 12—Anhwei Kirk. 15—Merumo Ishimaru. 21—Carly Walther-Porino. 27—Peyton Sundberg. 28—Minea Hamalainen. DNF—Lola Street, Ella Kopplin, Falon Hanna, Dasha Romanov (64 starters, 35 finishers).
Sunday, men’s FIS SL: 1—Jeremy Mathers (Snowbird). 2—Bennett Snyder (Team Clif Racing Academy). 20—Nathan Gowe (18th U-19). DNF—Finn Mallinen, William Paquette, Ridley Lindstrom, Charlie Snyder, Gunnar Barnwell, Cassell Lefevre, Buey Grossman, Lucas Parekh. DSQ—Oliver Brockway (85 starters, 37 finishers).
Saturday, women’s FIS SL: 1—Sophia Tozzi (Jackson Hole). 3—Dasha Romanov. 7—Marit Kaiser. 11—Carly Walther-Porino. 18—Anhwei Kirk. 28—Falon Hanna. 35—Lola Street. DNF—Ella Kopplin, Minea Hamalainen, Kaija Dybdahl, Sophia Bury of Canada, Peyton Sundberg. DSQ—Merumo Ishimaru (65 starters, 42 finishers).
Saturday, men’s FIS SL: 1—Jeremy Mathers (Snowbird). 3—Bennett Snyder (Team Clif). 9—Charlie Snyder (5th U-19). 13—Lucas Parekh (8th U-19). 24—Nathan Gowe (18th U-19). DNF—Tucker Scroggins, Finn Mallinen, William Paquette, Ridley Lindstrom, Gunnar Barnwell, Cassell Lefevre, Buey Grossman, Oliver Brockway (86 starters, 46 finishers).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In