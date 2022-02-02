A total of 22 big mountain skiers and riders from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation competed in the International Free Skiers Association Snowbird Regional Competition from Jan. 22-23, with four locals taking second-place finishes.
Tatum Minor and Sebastian Lerner both took second on Day 2 in the 15-18 Girls Ski Division and 15-18 Boys Snowboard Division, respectively. Lerner also took third on Day 1. Alec Palicki finished second in the 15-18 Boys Snowboard on Day 1, while Reyn Gary was second in the 12-14 Boys on Day 2.
“The kids always love the opportunity to get down and ski Snowbird,” SVSEF Big Mountain head coach Banks Gilberti said in a statement. “It offers terrain like no mountains in our area and our team competed strongly against the local Snowbird athletes who know the mountain so intimately.”
Rounding out SVSEF skiers were Russell Stumph (3rd place) in the 12-14 Boys, Brody McBee (3rd place) in the 12-14 Boys Snowboard, Josh Levine (3rd place) in the 15-18 Boys and Addison Featherman (3rd place) in 12-14 Girls.
SVSEF Futures Freeski Team takes to slopestyle at Mammoth
Four members of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Futures Freeski Team traveled to the slopestyle course at Mammoth Mountain in California for the first Futures Tour event on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Zeppelin Pilaro, 14, was the first and only SVSEF athlete to drop in Heat 1. He struggled through the rail section on his first run but came back strong on his second run with a big right-side misty 720 on the first jump, followed by a giant left-side cork 900 with a blunt grab. He ended up with a solid score of 56.33, and finished his qualifying heat in 12th place. Finn Wolfrom, George Corkery and Anton Holter also competed on the course.
