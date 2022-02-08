American biathlete Deedra Irwin, 29, took seventh place in the Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in the Women’s 15-kilometer Biathlon Final on Feb. 7. The seventh-place finish is the best finish ever for an American in the Biathlon, as Irwin took a time of 45 minutes, 13 seconds with one penalty shot.
“I am very excited about my result,” Irwin said. “It was very unexpected, and I can’t stop smiling. It’s the Olympics and anything can happen. I’m just so happy that my race came together yesterday for such a great result.”
Irwin was a Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation XC Gold Team member from 2015 to 2017 before switching to the Biathlon. Irwin is originally from Pulaski, Wisconsin.
Denise Herrmann of Germany took the Gold Medal, Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France took Silver and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway took Bronze.
Ketchum Town Sprints warmup to Boulder Mountain Tour
The Ketchum Town Sprints took place on Thursday, Feb. 3, providing a warmup to the Boulder Mountain Tour as a fun exhibition race put on by the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross-Country Development and Prep Teams.
In the top-3 Elite race, Sammy Smith and Matt Gelso took first place, while Luci Ludwig and Galen Grohuskey took second. Coming in third was Anja Grover and Holden Archie.
The top-3 Para race saw Grace Miller and Heather Galeotalanza take first with Ty Wiberg and Kenny Lacome taking second. Lera Doederlein and Jordan Valentine finished third.
“It takes a village and keeping traditions like this alive are at the heart of what makes our community so special,” Head XC Prep coach Kelley Yeates said.
Twenty teams of two entered the races with each skier skiing three legs. Teams were made up of one man and one woman with the men starting and the women running anchor. ￼
