While the 2021-22 ski season is ending, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Alpine Team stepped into starting gates across the West one more time and kept the program’s winning streak alive.
SVSEF skiers stayed solid and engaged to close out the season, from the Rocky Central Spring Series and Western Region Elite Tech Series to the Tri-Divisional Championships and Snowcup Series for U14 and U16.
“We are excited by the depth of our program right now,” SVSEF Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg said. “We had a lot of different athletes skiing to career-best results over the past couple of weeks. Our coaches’ mindsets focused on the individual’s progression and relationship with the sport. It’s been a long year, and it’s so cool to see the hard work from so many come together throughout the season.”
At the Western Region FIS Elite Spring Series at Palisades Tahoe from April 5-10, the U21 National Junior Race (NJR) series allowed U18 athletes to compete against skiers at the collegiate level and gauge their season-end standings on the world’s stage.
SVSEF’s Kai Subith took the overall win in men’s giant slalom. The win helped him place on the top step for overall competition, with teammate Finnigan Donley in second. For the women’s U18, Jessica Blackburn took first place in slalom.
“This late-season push has brought more than strong results—we’re seeing so many athletes really coming into their own strength and skillset and realizing their potential for where they want to go with the sport,” Brandenburg said. “Kai Subith winning the overall at the Western Region Giant Slalom is a huge win in a U21 National Junior Race (NJR) with collegiate athletes in the mix.”
At the Rocky/Central Spring Series in Aspen from April 1-8, SVSEF’s Paige DeHart took first place for the U18s in both women’s downhill events. In the overall downhill results, DeHart was third, just behind SVSEF Alum Haley Cutler in the first race and second behind Cutler in the second race.
DeHart maintained her speed with two top-10 overall finishes in the super-G. On the final two days of competition, she showcased her strong technical game with a breakthrough in the first slalom race for U18s and a second in the final slalom race.
Dasha Romanov and Ryder Sarchett, SVSEF alumni and members of the U.S. Ski Team, had strong showings in the tech events. Romanov placed fifth and third overall in giant slalom runs and third overall in the final slalom race for the women. At the same time, Sarchett took second and fourth overall in giant slalom races.
Meredith Bromley headlined the results at the Snowcup Series at Snowbird from March 31-April 5. She took first and second in two giant slalom races, giving her the overall win. Josie Sarchett raced to third and sixth in giant slalom, while Taylor Hovey placed sixth and eighth in giant slalom and grabbed a seventh in slalom. Other top 10 finishers for the women were Ruby Smith, with a seventh and 10th in giant slalom, and Scarlet Rixon, also a 10th in giant slalom. ￼
