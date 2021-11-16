U12 soccer photobox
Courtesy photo by Stefanie McMinn

The Sun Valley Soccer Club U12 girls team took first place in the Silver “A” bracket while at the BTT Fall Classic, Nov. 5-7. The girls had three guest players from the Twin Falls Rapids and one guest from Renegades Club-Idaho Falls.

The SVSC U12 went undefeated, going 2-0-1 including a 2-1 win over MetaSport FC and 2-0 over Idaho Rush Soccer. They tied the Boise Timbers, 0-0.

Top row, from left: head coach Hollie Smart, Carolyn Fleming, Abigail Davis, Logan Higgins, Blakeslee Davis-Jeffers, Melanie Boatman, Macie Webb, Margaret Fisher and coach Aaron Duke.

Bottom row, from Left: Lucy Stevenson, Giselle Enriquez, Abbot Geer, Avery Logsdon, Lola Hudson, Taylor Smart and Colette Duke.

