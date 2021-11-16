The Sun Valley Soccer Club U12 girls team took first place in the Silver “A” bracket while at the BTT Fall Classic, Nov. 5-7. The girls had three guest players from the Twin Falls Rapids and one guest from Renegades Club-Idaho Falls.
The SVSC U12 went undefeated, going 2-0-1 including a 2-1 win over MetaSport FC and 2-0 over Idaho Rush Soccer. They tied the Boise Timbers, 0-0.
Top row, from left: head coach Hollie Smart, Carolyn Fleming, Abigail Davis, Logan Higgins, Blakeslee Davis-Jeffers, Melanie Boatman, Macie Webb, Margaret Fisher and coach Aaron Duke.
Bottom row, from Left: Lucy Stevenson, Giselle Enriquez, Abbot Geer, Avery Logsdon, Lola Hudson, Taylor Smart and Colette Duke.
