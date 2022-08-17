Head coach Richard Whitelaw (red shirt) instructs players during a Sun Valley Community School boys soccer practice last week at Sagewillow Field. The Cutthroats are coming off a 17-2-3 season and look to get back to the state tournament.
Heading into his 32nd season as head coach of the Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team, Whitelaw values and appreciates those who lead and isn’t concerned with where the leadership is coming from.
“Sometimes players worry too much about who’s going to be captain. You’re all captains on the field. You’re all leaders,” he said. “Some of them worry about that kind of stuff. There’s no reason why you all can’t be leaders on the field. You want your captain to be a starter and someone who has the players’ respect. If it happens to be a junior that’s the way it is.
“A lot of the senior players are leaders because they have been here four years. You can all speak up and talk out there.”
The Cutthroats are coming off a 17-2-3 season that those associated with the program would call disappointing after a first-round loss in the state tournament as the top seed to No. 8 Kimberly.
“Yes, I think it was a bit of a shock because we lost to Kimberly. We had beaten them during the season and in the district final,” Whitelaw said. “I think that hurt a lot of them. In that respect, not getting to the final or the winner’s bracket, that was a bit of a bummer. They have to realize that just because you’ve won three years before doesn’t mean you’re going to get there again.
“People aren’t going to say, ‘Oh, it’s the Community School, you can go ahead and win this.’ They’re not going to do that. They all want to kick your ass. They hate you guys because they think you’re the rich, spoiled white kids from a ski resort town.”
The loss can also be used as a learning experience.
“We keep reminding them, ‘Just remember that feeling. You don’t want to have that again,’” said Whitelaw, who owns a 377-138-42 record and has gone 41-23 in the state tournament. “You have to give the players a chance to experience their feelings and remind them, you don’t want to have that happen again.
“It’s hard to beat a team four times in a season. Just because you’ve beaten them the last three doesn’t mean they’re going to roll over.”
Whitelaw’s crew returns nine starters and a ton of experience. He called last year’s team “young but enthusiastic.” That’s not the case this season.
“The players know how the season is and what’s expected,” he said. “A lot of them play club soccer and have that experience going forward. We should be heavily fancied again; I’d like to think so. Be better than what you were last year, better than what you were last practice. Work hard and, most of all, have fun out there.
“A lot of them hadn’t been in the situation before. It’s all a matter of trying to educate them, coach them and get them to a point where they’re comfortable playing—relying on last year’s experience of losing, but they had some good wins, too. A lot of our players weren’t on that state-winning team three years ago. Some were two years ago.”
Seniors Blake Currey, Nils Galloway, and Russell Stumph lead the Cutthroats returners. All three were selected to the 3A All-State first team last year. The trio was also named to the High Desert All-Conference first team a year ago. Galloway led the squad with 14 goals and Stumph was named the regular season and conference tournament MVP.
“Enjoy your soccer. It’s so fleeting. It’s so short,” Whitelaw said. “I remember what it’s like being a soccer player in high school. They’re the greatest memories ever. This is 40 years later and I’m still talking about it.
“Once the game starts, it’s all about the players. They dictate what’s happening. It’s not like football or basketball where you can call a timeout and have the players come over and run a play. Soccer’s not like that. They express themselves. It’s up to them to be their own problem solvers. I cannot go out and play for them. That’s where you have the seniors and the captains.
“You’ve got 10 minutes at halftime to sort it out. Once the whistle goes, I’m like a glorified fan. There’s not much we can do. That’s why the game’s so cool. You do all your work in practice. What can you do to get the best out of a player and how do you do that?”
ON THE ROSTER:
Seniors (11)—Zephyr Carruth, Blake Currey, Nils Galloway, Colin Hanna, Lachlan McFarland, Calvin Miller, Hank Moss, Auggie Rose, Ryland Strine, Russell Stumph, Jack Verhaeghe.
Juniors (11)—Henry Dolson, Beckett Gates, Noah Horsch, Whit Kelley, Sebastian Lerner, Asher Maxwell, Tom Mendoza, Walker Pate, Stefan Shaffner, Campbell Spoor, Sacha Stern-Pe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What a great coach! The kids are lucky to have such a wonderful human being teaching them not just about soccer, but life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In