SVCS boys soccer

Head coach Richard Whitelaw (red shirt) instructs players during a Sun Valley Community School boys soccer practice last week at Sagewillow Field. The Cutthroats are coming off a 17-2-3 season and look to get back to the state tournament.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Leadership is a big deal for Richard Whitelaw.

Heading into his 32nd season as head coach of the Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team, Whitelaw values and appreciates those who lead and isn’t concerned with where the leadership is coming from.

“Sometimes players worry too much about who’s going to be captain. You’re all captains on the field. You’re all leaders,” he said. “Some of them worry about that kind of stuff. There’s no reason why you all can’t be leaders on the field. You want your captain to be a starter and someone who has the players’ respect. If it happens to be a junior that’s the way it is.

20-08-21 richard whitelaw@.jpg

Richard Whitelaw

Tags

Load comments