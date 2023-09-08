Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team continued their unbeaten run with a landslide win against Kimberly on Tuesday.
The Cutthroats scored six goals in the first half to net a 6-0 win and hand the Bulldogs their first conference loss of the season.
“Asher and Walker up front, they were just running riot,” head coach Richard Whitelaw said. “They had good service, and the game was over after 20 minutes.”
Junior forward Asher Maxwell accounted for five of the goals in the game, a team high in an individual game so far this season.
Before Maxwell got his goals, fellow junior forward Walker Pate got the Cutthroats on the board from a poor pass back into Kimberly’s defensive third where he stole the ball and buried a shot into the back right of the net.
Just minutes later, Maxwell capitalized off another Bulldog mistake and tapped it in for a goal. It wasn’t until a little over 15 minutes later that Maxwell took a well-placed pass from the Cutthroats backline and dribbled his way into his second goal.
Maxwell’s third goal featured a lofty chip pass from Pate that he jumped and headed in for goal. The next two goals came in back-to-back plays, with Maxwell scoring from a pass Pate tapped over to him off a corner kick and then immediately stealing the ball and running up from midfield into his fifth and final goal of the evening.
Despite not scoring in the second half, Whitelaw was satisfied with getting his players into the game.
“It was good because that’s what (the players) want,” Whitelaw said. “We didn’t score any goals…but that’s alright… (the players) want to see their teammates do well.”
The Cutthroats have now scored 30 goals in the five games they’ve played so far, only conceding two. They hold a record of 5-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Their next matchup was at home against Gooding on Thursday, Sept. 7 after press time. ￼
