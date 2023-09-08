23-09-08-SVCS-bsoccer-kimberly-1

Junior forward Asher Maxwell leaps to head in a ball for goal against Kimberly on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team continued their unbeaten run with a landslide win against Kimberly on Tuesday.

The Cutthroats scored six goals in the first half to net a 6-0 win and hand the Bulldogs their first conference loss of the season.

“Asher and Walker up front, they were just running riot,” head coach Richard Whitelaw said. “They had good service, and the game was over after 20 minutes.”

Junior forward Walker Pate dribbles a ball around a Kimberly defender in the Cutthroats’ 6-0 win on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

