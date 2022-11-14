22-11-16-Mia-Hansmeyer

Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer led four Cutthroats to the High Desert All-Conference First Team. She was joined by seniors Gretel Huss, Anika Vandenburgh and Maya Lightner. Four boys made the first team: seniors Nils Galloway and Blake Currey, junior Sebastian Lerner and freshman Chris Arena.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Sun Valley Community School boys and girls soccer teams placed eight athletes on the High Desert All-Conference Team.

Each team had four players on the list.

Junior Mia Hansmeyer led the girls team. She finished the undefeated season with 31 goals and nine assists. 

Load comments