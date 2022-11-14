The Sun Valley Community School boys and girls soccer teams placed eight athletes on the High Desert All-Conference Team.
Each team had four players on the list.
Junior Mia Hansmeyer led the girls team. She finished the undefeated season with 31 goals and nine assists.
The Cutthroats concluded the season 21-0-1 and claimed their first state championship in school history.
Hansmeyer was joined by senior defenders Gretel Huss and Anika Vandenburgh and senior midfielder Maya Lightner.
Huss was third on the team with nine goals. Lightner was right behind her with eight goals. She also had five assists, good for second on the team.
The Community School totaled 89 goals, averaging four per game.
Defensively, the Cutthroats gave up 10 goals on the season and averaged 5.5 saves per contest.
Huss and Vandenburgh, along with senior keeper Amanda Dunn, led that defense.
For the boys, seniors Nils Galloway and Blake Currey, junior Sebastian Lerner, and freshman Chris Arena were named to the first team.
Galloway was all over the field for the Cutthroats. He played defense, middle and moved to striker when injuries occurred to Colin Hanna, Asher Maxwell and Walker Pate.
Currey paced the defense from his keeper position and was outstanding in goal.
Lerner was a defender who moved up the field on occasion and Arena played middle and up top.
HIGH DESERT ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
GIRLS
Sun Valley Community School: Mia Hansmeyer, Gretel Huss, Maya Lightner, Anika Vandenburgh
Wendell: Aaliyah Orozco, Yoselin Acevedo, Heymy Orozco, Kasilda Arreola,
Buhl: Zosia Bloch, Liesl Kimball, Jorgia Leavens, Taylor Aguirre
Kimberly: Ellie Stastny, Alli Stastny, Lydia Johns, Sydney Wayment
Bliss: Kambelle King, Jennifer Rosalles
Gooding: Maida Villanueva-Huber
Filer: Lisset Alonso, Isabelle/Izzy Garcia
BOYS
Sun Valley Community School: Chris Arenas, Blake Currey, Nils Galloway, Sebastian Lerner
Bliss: Eduardo Arizmendi, Diego Amezcua
Buhl: Fernando Espinoza Arciga, Carlos Arroyo
Gooding: Andrew Gonzalez, Edgar Magana, Frankie Martinez
Kimberly: Tegan Newlan, Jackson Fisher, Angel Heredia, Ben Child
Wendell: Diego Torres, Santiago Hurtado, Brayan Ramirez, Elliot Thompson, Michael Torres
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In