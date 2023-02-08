The Sun Valley Community School had a 15-5 run in the final 5:12, but the Cutthroat boys fell just short in a 52-50 loss to Hagerman inside the Fish Tank on Feb. 6, Senior Night.

The Pirates scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and was on the verge of blowing this one out.

It was 47-35 with 5:27 left in the game after Kylan Kendall hit another three.

23-02-08-cs-basketball-roland-2.jpg

