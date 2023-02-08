The Sun Valley Community School had a 15-5 run in the final 5:12, but the Cutthroat boys fell just short in a 52-50 loss to Hagerman inside the Fish Tank on Feb. 6, Senior Night.
The Pirates scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and was on the verge of blowing this one out.
It was 47-35 with 5:27 left in the game after Kylan Kendall hit another three.
Senior Blake Currey scored for the Cutthroats 15 seconds later and head coach Clay Wawner called a timeout.
“I think it all kind of clicked for us,” senior Jack Verhaeghe said. “This is the last game on this court for a few of us. We went into a timeout and coach kind of fired us up a little bit. We came out with a little more fire. We hit some big shots and got some good momentum.”
Wawner basically agreed with that assessment.
“We tried to do some things to speed them up a little bit, to give us a little more energy,” he said. “That was a really critical point. If they get another bucket, then all of a sudden, we might be deflated.
“That was a time I could talk to the guys and say, ‘Hey, let’s go out with some fire.’ We were able to kind of jump them full court and create a faster pace, maybe a little bit more hectic, and we were able to capitalize.”
Verhaeghe hit a bucket at 4:42 and canned a trey 15 seconds later and it was 47-42 and Hagerman called a timeout.
Senior Pingyi Wan scored for the hosts to make it 47-44 at 3:31. Kendall hit two free throws at 2:49 and Cutthroats junior Beckett Gates scored at 2:26.
Verhaeghe rifled home a three-pointer at 1:59 and made a free throw 60 seconds later and it was 51-50.
“We had a couple chance to win it at the end, but it just didn’t happen,” Wawner said. “Playing with a lead with that much time left is a challenging thing. We were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes and speed the game up a little bit.”
Verhaeghe finished with 23 points. Gates had 12 and Currey eight.
“We played Hagerman in the second game of the season. It was low scoring, we lost by 12 and we had some players missing,” Verhaeghe said. “I think this team has built a lot of chemistry. Everyone has gotten tighter, teammates and brothers.
“I think coming out in this game, like the rest of the season, we’ve been on the same page. I think we’re clicking a lot better.”
The Cutthroats (4-9) finish their regular season on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at Declo.
“If we had a few more games, we’d get a little more dialed for the bigger games,” Verhaeghe said. “I think we took advantage of the games we had. I think we played each game like it was our last.”
“I think it’s all in how you look at it,” Wawner said of playing 14 regular season games. “I don’t think that hurt us at all this year. It’s one of those things we have because the size of our team, and not having a JV team. We had three guys out in the beginning of the year, so we only had seven players in our first couple of games.
“Wendell and Declo have 15 guys on three different teams. If dudes go down, they’re cycling through. We went to an away game at Twin Falls and we had six. One of those guys fouled out, and we played the final two minutes left in the fourth quarter and overtime with five.
“We have to look at things a little bit differently.” ￼
